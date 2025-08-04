Kevin Ross Delivers 'Luxury Lust'

(SAM) Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Kevin Ross invites listeners into a world of sophistication and sensuality with his brand-new single, "Luxury Lust," Art Society Music Group/EMPIRE.
The release follows his Billboard Adult R&B Airplay #1 hit "Love In The Middle," a milestone that marked his first chart-topper as an independent artist and sets the stage for his highly anticipated project, Love Uptempo: The Album, arriving this summer.
On "Luxury Lust," Ross paints a cinematic portrait of attraction, temptation, and indulgence, pairing lush production with his velvet-toned vocals. The record balances elegance with intimacy, making it one of his most daring and seductive releases to date.
"Luxury Lust is about indulgence, not just in material things, but in the kind of love and passion that feels like the ultimate high," shares Ross. "It's grown, it's sexy, and it's real."
Kevin Ross has also been captivating audiences with his live artistry. His performances on Noochie's Live From The Front Porch and Yams Sessions spotlight his dynamic stage presence, while his viral "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" series featuring Slim (112), Case, and Meelah (702) continues to celebrate the legacy of R&B with a fresh and innovative twist.
With "Luxury Lust," Kevin Ross once again proves that R&B can be timeless, refined, and undeniably modern. The track sets the stage for LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX, a project designed to reintroduce joy, rhythm, and romance into the genre.
Kevin Ross Delivers 'Vets Only: The Mash-Up' With Case
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing- Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo- Junkyard David Roach RIP- more
Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury- Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest- Hear Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' From Las Vegas Residency- more
Coyle Girelli and KT Tunstall Team For 'Lost To The River' Duet- Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours- Tommy Prine Share Reflective Single- more
Ghostface Killah Announces 'Supreme Clientele' Sequel With 'Rap Kingpin'- Rose Gray Reimagines 'Everything Changes (But I Won't)' With Shygirl and Casey MQ- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Tedeschi Trucks Band 'Feelin' Alright' With Dave Mason And Anders Osborne
Unreleased Doves Rarities Highlight 'So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves'
Thornhill Hitting The Road With Sleep Token For U.S. Arena Tour
Bryan Beller Reimagines Pre-The Aristocrats Album 'Thanks In Advance'
Singled Out: TAZ's Say Something
Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle
Toto Cofounder Steve Porcaro Returns With 'Change'
StarAce Release 'Right In The Middle' Video