Kevin Ross Delivers 'Luxury Lust'

08-04-2025
(SAM) Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Kevin Ross invites listeners into a world of sophistication and sensuality with his brand-new single, "Luxury Lust," Art Society Music Group/EMPIRE.

The release follows his Billboard Adult R&B Airplay #1 hit "Love In The Middle," a milestone that marked his first chart-topper as an independent artist and sets the stage for his highly anticipated project, Love Uptempo: The Album, arriving this summer.

On "Luxury Lust," Ross paints a cinematic portrait of attraction, temptation, and indulgence, pairing lush production with his velvet-toned vocals. The record balances elegance with intimacy, making it one of his most daring and seductive releases to date.

"Luxury Lust is about indulgence, not just in material things, but in the kind of love and passion that feels like the ultimate high," shares Ross. "It's grown, it's sexy, and it's real."

Kevin Ross has also been captivating audiences with his live artistry. His performances on Noochie's Live From The Front Porch and Yams Sessions spotlight his dynamic stage presence, while his viral "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" series featuring Slim (112), Case, and Meelah (702) continues to celebrate the legacy of R&B with a fresh and innovative twist.

With "Luxury Lust," Kevin Ross once again proves that R&B can be timeless, refined, and undeniably modern. The track sets the stage for LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX, a project designed to reintroduce joy, rhythm, and romance into the genre.

