Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour

(VMC) To mark the release of Foreigner 4 Deluxe, legendary rock band Foreigner will celebrate 50 years of music with a newly announced round of headlining U.S. tour dates. The Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour promises to be a landmark moment in the band's history, bringing together past and present in an electrifying live experience.
Original lead singer Lou Gramm, whose unmistakable vocals powered many of Foreigner's biggest hits, will join the band for select songs he helped create-offering longtime fans a rare chance to witness a historic reunion on stage.
Opening the show is Constantine Maroulis, known for his breakout performance on American Idol and his Tony-nominated role in Broadway's Rock of Ages. Maroulis will lend his dynamic vocals and theatrical energy to the show, with original songs and iconic hits from Rock of Ages.
The tour also marks a new chapter for the band as it introduces Luis Maldonado in his first major U.S. appearances as FOREIGNER's lead vocalist. Maldonado brings a bold new voice to the group's classic sound, ushering in a new era while honoring FOREIGNER's enduring legacy.
Foreigner is Luis Maldonado - Lead Vocals/Guitar, Jeff Pilson - Bass, Michael Bluestein - Keyboards, Bruce Watson - Guitars and Chris Frazier - Drums.
Check out the FOREIGNER 4 DELUXE show at any of the following tour stops:
December 3 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
December 4 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
December 6 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
December 7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Theater
December 9 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
December 11 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
December 12 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
December 13 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center
