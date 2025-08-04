Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced

(BHM) Devon Allman and Duane Betts are thrilled to announce the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour. The 20-date cross-country tour kicks off in Saint Louis, MO on November 29. The tour will make stops throughout the country, including NYC, LA, and San Francisco, as well as new markets like San Antonio and Tucson.

Hosted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of the founding members Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, this celebration is infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defines the Allman Brothers legacy. Based on the ensemble cast approach of The Last Waltz, the tour features a revolving cast of artists from the realms of blues, Americana, country, and rock, all coming together for a night of soulful performances.

Over the years, the Revival has welcomed an all-star lineup of guests, including Slash, Robert Randolph, Marcus King, Jason Isbell, Sierra Hull, Sierra Ferrell, Robin Zander, Tal Wilkenfeld, Charlie Starr, and many more.

Nov 29 @ The Factory | Saint Louis, MO

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Nov 30 @ The Arcada Theatre | St. Charles, IL

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 2 @ The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA

Amanda Shires , Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 3 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 4 @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater | Wallingford, CT

Amanda Shires, G Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 6 @ The Beacon Theater | New York, NY

Sierra Hull. G Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 7 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

Amanda Shires, G Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, G Love, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 8 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 10 @ Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, TN

Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 11 @ The Charleston Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 12 @ Atlanta Symphony Hall | Atlanta, GA

Charlie Starr, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 13 @ Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts | Fort Pierce, FL

Charlie Starr, Amanda Shires, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 14 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Charlie Starr, Amanda Shires, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 16 @ The Tobin Center for Performing Arts| San Antonio, TX

Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 17 @ ACL Live | Austin, TX

Eric Johnson, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 18 @ Buddy Holly Hall | Lubbock, TX

Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 19 @ Fox Tucson Theater | Tucson, AZ

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 20 @ The Orpheum | Los Angeles, CA

Dweezil Zappa, Sierra Hull Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 21 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

Dweezil Zappa, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Orbi Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

