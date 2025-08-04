Saliva Launching Late Summer And Fall Tour

(The Syndicate) Saliva just announced they will be hitting the road later this month to kick off a string of shows with support from earshot, the Founder ft. Austin John Winkler and LYLVC on select dates. The run kicks off on Friday, August 31 in Tower, Minnesota.

"I'm pumped to hit the road this fall with such a great lineup. Saliva with Earshot, The Founder featuring Austin John Winkler, and LYLVC. I'm a fan of all of these acts", Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru shares, and continues "I discovered Earshot back in the early 2000s and always thought they had a killer sound. Austin's voice is one of the most unique in rock, and I've been a fan since his days of fronting Hinder. I really like his new project!

"LYLVC is the perfect opener. I feel Alyse brings fire, focus, and passion to the stage. I dig touring with artists who are hungry and all about the music. No egos, just a shared love for the grind and the show. This fall, it's all about raw energy and rock 'n' roll."

SALIVA - FALL 2025 DATES & DETAILS BELOW:

Aug 29 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

Aug 31 - Tower, MN - Fortune Bay Casino*

Sep 01 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino*

Sep 06 - Valley City, ND - Brady Larson Memorial Derby*

Sep 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

Sep 09 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Sep 10 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

Sep 11 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

Sep 12 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge

Sep 13 - New Waterford, OH - Daniel J Perry Amphitheatre*

Sep 14 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Sep 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection

Sep 18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park & Eatery

Sep 19 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

Sep 20 - Brainerd, MN - Stuart C Mills Field*

Sep 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar

Sep 23 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub^

Sep 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

Sep 26 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Sep 27 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Ballroom^

Sep 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sep 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Oct 01 - Portland, OR - Dante's^

Oct 03 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Oct 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

Oct 06 - Bakersfield, CA - Nile Theater

Oct 07 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

Oct 08 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go^

Oct 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Oct 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Oct 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street

Oct 15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

*Festival date, Saliva only

^ Austin John Winkler not performing on this date

