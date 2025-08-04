Tedeschi Trucks Band 'Feelin' Alright' With Dave Mason And Anders Osborne

(DPR) Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has released the latest offering from their upcoming album Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') with Leon Russell with the new single "Feelin' Alright."

The stirring rendition features guest appearances from Dave Mason, who penned the hit, on lead vocals and Anders Osborne on guitar. Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') will be released on September 12th via Fantasy Records, marking the first time the iconic tribute performance will be available on global streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl since its occurrence 10 years ago.

"This was a special moment," shares Derek and Susan. "While Joe (Cocker) made this song a big hit and a staple of his catalog, Dave (Mason) was the original writer. So having him onstage that night brought all the influences together."

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') is a vibrant tribute to one of the most iconic live rock collaborations in music history. Originally led by Joe Cocker and the legendary keyboardist and bandleader Leon Russell in 1970, Mad Dogs & Englishmen was a raucous, soulful tour that brought together a massive ensemble of musicians. In September 2015, Tedeschi Trucks Band - helmed by guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks and powerhouse vocalist Susan Tedeschi - revived this landmark event, infusing it with their own blend of Southern soul, blues, and rock.

The historic, star-studded tribute concert took place at the Virginia-based LOCKN' Festival 45 years after the original tour. That night, TTB's 12-piece ensemble and Russell welcomed original Mad Dogs members, such as Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lennear, and Chris Stainton, along with a diverse group of special guests including Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Warren Haynes, Anders Osborne, and Dave Mason. The stage often swelled to over 20 musicians, echoing the original tour's grand, communal spirit. In addition to "Feelin' Alright," the setlist included memorable performances of such hits as "The Weight," "She Came In Through The Bathroom Window," "Delta Lady," "With A Little Help From My Friends" and the album's previously released first single "The Letter" featuring Tedeschi on lead vocals.

