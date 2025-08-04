Thornhill Hitting The Road With Sleep Token For U.S. Arena Tour

(CN PR) Melbourne's Thornhill are set to take their biggest stage yet: supporting Sleep Token across their completely sold-out "Even In Arcadia" US arena tour this September and October.

The arena run caps off an extraordinary 2025 for Thornhill, whose third album BODIES has redefined their global trajectory. Since its April release, the album has generated over 22 million streams worldwide, debuted at #8 on Spotify UK's Top Albums chart, and landed at #4 on Australia's ARIA Top 50 Albums. In the US, BODIES hit #11 on Hard Music Albums and #35 on Rock Albums.

Speaking on today's announcement, the band share, "We're truly honored to be joining Sleep Token on the Even in Arcadia US tour.This is a massive moment for us, and we're looking forward to connecting with fans across the country and bringing everything we've got to the stage every night."

The timing couldn't be more perfect. Thornhill just released their striking triple j Like A Version cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" this week, showcasing the same fearless creativity that defines BODIES. The cover has sparked conversation across social media, proving once again that Thornhill refuse to be confined by genre expectations.

Thornhill As Special Guests To Sleep Token

"Even In Arcadia" Tour 2025

ALL DATES SOLD OUT

9/16 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

9/17 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

9/20 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

9/23 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

9/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

9/28 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

9/30 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/1 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

10/3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

10/7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/10 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

