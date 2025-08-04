Tyler Hubbard Takes 'Park' To No. 1

(MCA) Multi-Platinum-selling country artist Tyler Hubbard, an artist with EMI under Music Corporation of America (MCA), earns his fourth consecutive solo No. 1 song with "Park," holding the top spot on both the Mediabase Country and Billboard Country Airplay charts. Hubbard is the first male artist in the genre to come from a successful group or duo to achieve four consecutive No. 1s.

""Park" marks Hubbard's 23rd career No. 1 hit and follows his solo No. 1 songs "5 Foot 9," "Dancin' In The Country" and "Back Then Right Now." Co-written by Hubbard alongside Canaan Smith, recent Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Ashley Gorley, and Jesse Frasure, "Park" is featured on Hubbard's 2024 album 'Strong' (EMI Nashville) and has been a live show, tempo-filled favorite to kick off every show this Summer. Hubbard performed an acoustic rendition of the song at the 2024 ACM Honors (watch below).

"It's such an incredible feeling to have my fourth number one in a row - I'm truly blown away," says Hubbard. "I never take these moments for granted, and I'm so thankful to country radio, my team, and the fans for the continued support. After by buddies Canaan, Ashley, Jesse and I wrote this song, we knew it felt special, and seeing fans sing it back every night on tour has been one of the biggest highlights of my year. I'm beyond grateful to everyone who made this possible - This one feels extra special. It takes a village, and I have the best. Thanks everyone."

Hubbard's No. 1 marks MCA's third week in a row with No. 1 radio singles, following labelmates Josh Ross and Sam Hunt. MCA is at the forefront of continuing to develop its roster with artists that resonate deeply with audiences and country radio

Hubbard has amassed more than two billion career streams to date with five million in RIAA certifications, one Gold album and one Gold single and two 2x PLATINUM singles and is currently bringing his beloved songs to fans across the country on tour.

Tyler Hubbard on Tour:

Thurs., Aug. 7 | Centennial Terrace & Quarry | Sylvania, OH

Fri., Aug. 8 | Boots and Hearts Music Festival 2025 | Oro Station, Canada

Sat., Aug. 9 | Concert For A Cause | Columbus, OH

Thurs., Aug. 14 | Tyler Hubbard Live at "The Joe" | Troy, NY

Fri., Aug. 15 | Wind Creek Event Center | Bethlehem, PA

Sat., Aug. 16 | Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill | Farmingville, NY

Sun., Aug. 17 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Thurs., Aug. 21 | Bethel Woods Horizon Stage | Bethel, NY

Fri., Aug. 22 | Cape Cod Melody Tent | Hyannis, MA

Sat., Aug. 23 | South Shore Music Circus | Cohasset, MA

Sun., Aug. 24 | Hampton Beach | Hampton Beach, NH

Wed., Aug. 27 | Four Winds Field | South Bend, IN

Thurs., Aug. 28 | Berning Family Farms | Decatur, IL

Fri., Aug. 29 | Highland Farms Country Fest 2025 | Elizabethtown, KY

Sat., Aug. 30 | 2025 Budweiser Summer Series | Roanoke, VA

Sun., Aug. 31 | MICH ULTRA Summer Stage at TAGS | Big Flats, NY

Thurs., Sep. 11 | JJ's Live | Fayetteville, AR

Fri., Sep. 12 | Vibrant Music Hall | Waukee, IA

Sat., Sep. 13 | Steelhouse Omaha | Omaha, NE

Thurs., Sep. 18 | Klondike Farms | Brooklyn, WI*

Fri., Sep. 19 | Berning Family Farms | McHenry, IL*

Sat., Sep. 20 | Kubiak Farms | Webberville, MI*

Fri., Oct. 3 | Country Calling 2025 | Ocean City, MD

Sat., Oct. 25 | Southern Scape Music Festival 2025 | Kannapolis, NC

* denotes Luke Bryan Farm Tour dates

