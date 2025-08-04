Unreleased Doves Rarities Highlight 'So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves'

(PC) Three decades of Doves music is celebrated this winter as the band announce further UK Tour dates and the release of a 'Best Of...' compilation, inclusive of unreleased music. Bringing the band's frequently euphoric and occasionally brooding hits and rarities to record store shelves and stages, a night at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town is included in a run of four, newly announced dates accompanying news that So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves is to be released on multiple formats on Fri 14 November 2025 via EMI North.

All three members of Doves have hand-picked a collection of tracks to feature on So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves. The first such compilation to be pressed to vinyl, Doves promise singles, album tracks and rarities spanning their entire 27 year releasing history, a journey which began with their debut Cedar EP in November 1998. The full running order is to be announced in the coming months.

The band has given fans notice that the compilation will include a previously unreleased track. So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves will arrive on double vinyl, including standard black and collectors' coloured variants, plus anticipated record shop exclusives. CD editions will also include a fans-only, alternative, deluxe packaging option.

Defiantly pushing through uncertainty to play a run of 16 sold out dates in support of their latest album, Constellations For The Lonely, through late-February and March this year, the Jez and Andy Williams-fronted Doves hint at a busy winter following a hectic summer festival season. Adding new headline dates, opening at Dundee's LIVEHOUSE on Fri 12 December 2025, the brothers continue to meet fans' demands to hear popular cuts from Doves' six studio albums, while co-founding bassist and vocalist, Jimi Goodwin remains absent. Tickets go on general sale on Wed 13 August 2025 at 10am BST.

First announcing a revised live line-up in late 2024, the extensive Doves headline tour that followed included their first hometown dates in over a decade, playing two sold out nights at Manchester Aviva Factory. Since then, the band has continued to play Europe-wide headline and festival dates since, faithfully performing the band's biggest singles, including There Goes The Fear, Pounding and Black And White Town.

Including their upcoming, landmark headline show at Halifax's historic Piece Hall and all four, newly announced dates in Dundee, London, Bournemouth and Cambridge, all upcoming Doves UK Tour Dates are confirmed as follows:

Fri 22 Aug - Cumbria, Solfest

Sat 23 Aug - Halifax, Piece Hall

Fri 29 Aug - Lindisfarne, Lindisfarne Festival

Sun 31 Aug - Birmingham, Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

Fri 12 Dec - LIVEHOUSE, Dundee - NEW

Sun 14 Dec - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town - NEW

Mon 15 Dec - Bournemouth, O2 Academy - NEW

Tues 16 Dec - Cambridge, Junction - NEW

