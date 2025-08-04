Young Jonn Premieres Video For 'Che Che' Feat. Asake

(Atlantic) Following the explosive release of his latest single "Che Che", multi-talented hitmaker Young Jonn premieres the official music video for the chart-topping track featuring Afrobeats superstar Asake. The vibrant visual arrives as a key moment in the global rollout of Young Jonn's upcoming debut album, Blue Disco, set for release this September .

A celebration of effortless charm and soft-life swagger, "Che Che" comes alive through a visual experience that mirrors the track's playful spirit, opulent energy, and undeniable cool. Directed with striking flair and rich visual storytelling, the video seamlessly blends Afro-urban aesthetics with surreal luxury placing both artists in a space where charisma, presence, and confidence take center stage.

At the heart of the video is a stylized runway, where models showcase their individuality and self-expression each interpreting what "Che Che" means to them. It's a visual celebration of personal style, energy, and self-assuredness, with fashion and attitude as the language of identity.

"This song feels like a moment," shares Young Jonn. "It's about showing up, feeling good, and enjoying the ride especially when you know you look fly. Linking up with Asake made it even more special."

In a standout moment, Asake takes center frame dressed in a red hoodie and layered chains, a striking depiction of "Che Che" energy. Dripping in confidence, charisma, and cologne, he embodies the mantra: look good, feel good, smell good.

The release of the "Che Che" video marks a significant milestone in the lead-up to Blue Disco, a body of work that reflects Young Jonn's evolution from celebrated producer to globally positioned Afrobeats artist.

Since its release, "Che Che" has captured widespread attention. A teaser shared ahead of the video premiere generated over 6 million views on Instagram, building anticipation for what is already being hailed as one of the standout Afrobeats visual moments of the year.

From runway confidence to mythic visuals, the "Che Che" video is a bold reflection of what it means to own your flyness not just in appearance, but in movement, presence, and the aura you carry.

Related Stories

SPINALL And Young Jonn Deliver 'Kerosene'

News > Young Jonn