Alexandra Kay Announces Sophomore Album 'Second Wind'

(BBR) Billboard-charting rising superstar Alexandra Kay's hotly awaited sophomore album, Second Wind, will release on October 24. Featuring previously released, bold, fan-favorite standouts "Feminine Energy," "The Last" and "Cupid's A Cowgirl," the heart-stirring collection has already ignited a fury of demand amongst her 8.6M social following. Weaving heartbreak, hope and healing into one journey, Second Wind embodies what Pandora's "2025 Artist to Watch: Country" calls her "lover-girl era."

Coming up - on September 13, the compelling entertainer will take the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) stage with Dallas Smith to perform their hit single "How Do You Miss Me" that's currently top 10 at Canadian country radio. Following the CCMAs, she immediately heads out on her third headlining tour of the year. Hitting cities like Nashville, New Orleans, Anaheim, Las Vegas and more, Second Wind: The Tour spans 30-nationwide dates and kicks off on September 26 in Atlanta. Public on-sale starts this Friday, August 8 at 10 am local time.

"I'm so ready to share these songs with the people who have been with me every step of the way," shares the rising starlet. "Over the past two years, I've done a lot of growing - and over the last year, I've had the chance to write about the version of myself that's emerged from that growth. This album reflects a new side of me, and I can't wait for my fans to experience it live - especially the happier songs that I'm hoping they'll be screaming right back at me from the crowd."

With her independent debut album, All I've Ever Known, hitting #1 on iTunes (All Genre & Country) and Top 10 on multiple Billboard charts (Country Album, Emerging Artist and HeatSeeker), the heart-first songstress - now signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville - is serving up the same tear-streaked ballads, raw, poetic storytelling and diary-deep honesty that her fans crave on her upcoming project.

Born from the wreckage of a divorce, her debut was survival in real time, and although heartbreak still lingers, it no longer leads. Breathing new life into her story, Second Wind is a revival, hitting like a spark in the dark - magnetic and glowing with possibility. Produced by Andrew DeRoberts, with Alexandra co-writing all but two tracks, this album finds her heart not only healed but shining brighter than ever.

"One of my favorite things about my fans is that somehow, even before the music is officially released, they already know every word," she continues. "That kind of connection is rare, and this tour is going to be such a special way to close out what's already been an unforgettable year."

Currently out with Brad Paisley, following a worldwide headlining tour with over 80k tickets sold, the multi-threat powerhouse is firing on all cylinders with the fierce anthem "Straight For The Heart," available Friday (8/8). Striking like a lightning bolt of emotion, the charged-up song demands that even if this love isn't going to last, one should take the shot and not miss. With soaring vocals and an epic, thunderous chorus, the showstopping track sets the tone for what promises to be a soul-baring and career-defining project.

Most recently, Alexandra added entrepreneur to her growing list of accolades with the launch of her first coffee shop, The Coffee Girl, in her hometown of Waterloo, Illinois. Already known by that nickname thanks to her viral "Coffee Covers" series on social media, she turned her casual morning routine into a must-watch moment, earning millions of views and national attention. Her cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" alone soared past 60M views and caught the eye of country legends like Randy Travis and Tim McGraw, who later invited her out on tour. What began as a front-porch-worthy phenomenon, her cozy kitchen corner quickly evolved into a springboard for her career. Now, with her first business venture, she's turned that viral magic into something even more lasting.

Second Wind Tracklisting:

1. Better Off (Alexandra Kay, Dan Pellarin, Jet Harvey)

2. Nobody (Alexandra Kay, Emily Falvey, Pete Good)

3. Straight For The Heart (Jimmy Robbins, Karley Scott Collins, Sasha Sloan)

4. Right Now (Alexandra Kay, Jon Nite, Andrew DeRoberts)

5. Tomorrow Problems (Alexandra Kay, Jon Nite, Andrew DeRoberts)

6. Big Boy Boots (Alexandra Kay, Ava Suppelsa, Kevin Gruft, Maggie Champman)

7. Hell Right (Alexandra Kay, Andrew Capra, Ava Suppelsa, Lauren McLamb, Rocko Beall)

8. Measure Of A Man (Alexandra Kay, Allison Veltz-Cruz, Andrew DeRoberts)

9. Old Me (Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan, Henry Agincourt Allen)

10. Cupid's A Cowgirl (Alexandra Kay, Kevin Gruft, Cheyenna Rose Arnspiger)

11. The Last (Alexandra Kay, Jon Green, Andrew DeRoberts)

12. What He Does (Alexandra Kay, Andrew DeRoberts, Allison Veltz-Cruz)

13. Feminine Energy (Alexandra Kay, Lauren McLamb, Andrew Capra, Rocko Beall, Matt Wynn)

14. Second Wind (Alexandra Kay, Rocko Beall, Cheyenna Rose Arnspiger, Kevin Gruft)

