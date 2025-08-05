Algernon Cadwallader Share Song From Frist Album In 14 Years

(DoC) Algernon Cadwallader have announced details of Trying Not to Have a Thought, the band's first album in 14 years which is set to arrive September 12th on Saddle Creek.

Today, the band have also shared the album's first single "Hawk," which is available on all streaming platforms and features a music video directed by Darby Irrgang and Ricky Christian.

Trying Not to Have a Thought is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with CD, cassette and several limited edition vinyl variants also available including: a "White Lie" variant, a webstore "Avery Green" variant, a Saddle Creek "Sharpie Yellow" variant, and more.

Trying Not to Have a Thought isn't just the first Algernon Cadwallader album since 2011's Parrot Flies. It's also the first with their original lineup of vocalist-bassist Peter Helmis, guitarists Joe Reinhart and Colin Mahony, and drummer Nick Tazza since Algernon's seminal 2008 debut, Some Kind of Cadwallader. The new 11-song collection was written across two rural retreats on either side of the country, first in Snoqualmie, Washington and then in the Poconos in the woods of Pennsylvania. After an initial session at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, the album was largely recorded and self-produced at Reinhart's own Headroom Studios in Philadelphia.

To celebrate the release of Trying Not to Have a Thought, Algernon Cadwallader will set out on a fall North American tour which will get underway on November 6th at Portland, Oregon's Hawthorne Theatre and traverses North America through a final performance on December 15th at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts [admat / tour itinerary below]. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available today, August 5th at 10:00 AM local time, with general on sale starting Friday, August 8th at 10:00AM local time. Support for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tracklist:

1. Hawk

2. Shameless Faces (Even The Guy Who Made The Thing Was A Piece Of Sh*t)

3. What's Mine

4. noitanitsarcorP

5. Koyaanisqatsi

6. Trying Not To Have A Thought

7. You've Always Been Here

8. Revelation 420

9. Million Dollars

10. Attn MOVE

11. World Of Difference

ALGERNON CADWALLADER LIVE DATES

Nov 06 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Nov 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Nov 08 - Seattle, WA - Substation

Nov 10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Nov 11 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

Nov 13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Nov 14 - Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room

Nov 15 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Distillery

Nov 16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Nov 17 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

Nov 20 - Austin, TX - 29th St Ballroom

Nov 21 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

Nov 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

Nov 24 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Nov 25 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

Nov 26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Nov 28 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

Nov 29 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

Nov 30 - Montreal, QC - Bar le "Ritz" PDB

Dec 01 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Dec 02 - Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery

Dec 04 - New York, NY - Racket

Dec 05 - Allentown, PA - Arrow at Archer Music Hall

Dec 06 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

Dec 07 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Dec 08 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Dec 09 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

Dec 11 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Dec 12 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

Dec 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Dec 14 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Dec 15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

