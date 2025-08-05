Algernon Cadwallader Share Song From Frist Album In 14 Years

(DoC) Algernon Cadwallader have announced details of Trying Not to Have a Thought, the band's first album in 14 years which is set to arrive September 12th on Saddle Creek.
Today, the band have also shared the album's first single "Hawk," which is available on all streaming platforms and features a music video directed by Darby Irrgang and Ricky Christian.
Trying Not to Have a Thought is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with CD, cassette and several limited edition vinyl variants also available including: a "White Lie" variant, a webstore "Avery Green" variant, a Saddle Creek "Sharpie Yellow" variant, and more.
Trying Not to Have a Thought isn't just the first Algernon Cadwallader album since 2011's Parrot Flies. It's also the first with their original lineup of vocalist-bassist Peter Helmis, guitarists Joe Reinhart and Colin Mahony, and drummer Nick Tazza since Algernon's seminal 2008 debut, Some Kind of Cadwallader. The new 11-song collection was written across two rural retreats on either side of the country, first in Snoqualmie, Washington and then in the Poconos in the woods of Pennsylvania. After an initial session at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, the album was largely recorded and self-produced at Reinhart's own Headroom Studios in Philadelphia.
To celebrate the release of Trying Not to Have a Thought, Algernon Cadwallader will set out on a fall North American tour which will get underway on November 6th at Portland, Oregon's Hawthorne Theatre and traverses North America through a final performance on December 15th at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts [admat / tour itinerary below]. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available today, August 5th at 10:00 AM local time, with general on sale starting Friday, August 8th at 10:00AM local time. Support for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tracklist:
1. Hawk
2. Shameless Faces (Even The Guy Who Made The Thing Was A Piece Of Sh*t)
3. What's Mine
4. noitanitsarcorP
5. Koyaanisqatsi
6. Trying Not To Have A Thought
7. You've Always Been Here
8. Revelation 420
9. Million Dollars
10. Attn MOVE
11. World Of Difference
ALGERNON CADWALLADER LIVE DATES
Nov 06 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Nov 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Nov 08 - Seattle, WA - Substation
Nov 10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Nov 11 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
Nov 13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
Nov 14 - Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room
Nov 15 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Distillery
Nov 16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Nov 17 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
Nov 20 - Austin, TX - 29th St Ballroom
Nov 21 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
Nov 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
Nov 24 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
Nov 25 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
Nov 26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Nov 28 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
Nov 29 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
Nov 30 - Montreal, QC - Bar le "Ritz" PDB
Dec 01 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Dec 02 - Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery
Dec 04 - New York, NY - Racket
Dec 05 - Allentown, PA - Arrow at Archer Music Hall
Dec 06 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
Dec 07 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
Dec 08 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
Dec 09 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage
Dec 11 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
Dec 12 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
Dec 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Dec 14 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
Dec 15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
