Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO

(The Syndicate) Easily the 9th greatest pop punk band in history, Bowling For Soup have spent the last 30 years proving they're one of the most fun, engaging, and downright entertaining live bands on the planet. If the sun's out and BFS are on stage, you're in for a party, complete with massive singalongs, off-the-cuff comedy, and an energy that makes even the biggest stages feel like a backyard hangout.

Bowling For Soup are kicking off their tour this week in Seattle, hitting the road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO. They'll be traveling across the country, hitting Los Angeles, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and more, wrapping in Irving, TX.

Renowned for their fun, interactive, and unpredictable live shows, BFS aren't just a band you listen to-they're a band you experience. Nobody leaves a Bowling For Soup show without a huge smile on their face. Their fans span multiple generations, with OGs who grew up on the band's music now bringing their kids-who know every word to every song. That's because BFS have become ingrained in pop culture, from hit songs to movie soundtracks and TV themes. Whether playing to 3000 or 50,000 people, their onstage chemistry, fan engagement, and comedic charm make every show feel personal.

The band have just completed their biggest tour ever in the United Kingdom and will headline Wembley Arena in London in December 2025. Looking ahead, BFS are keeping busy with new projects, including their upcoming live acoustic album Stoked On Trent, a pop-punk covers album, and a live album recorded in Manchester, UK on the recent tour. With their legendary live performances, ongoing new music, and active social media presence, Bowling For Soup continue to prove that pop punk is alive, well, and a hell of a good time.

Upcoming Tour Dates

8/09 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

8/10 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

8/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center

8/13 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

8/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

8/16 - Sandy, UT @ The Plaza

8/17 - Denver, CO @ The JunkYard

8/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

8/20 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs Casio and Hotel

8/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavillion

8/23 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/24 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

8/26 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/27 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/29 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann

8/31 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

9/2 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

9/3 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

9/6 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chords Music Festival *

10/2 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

11/6 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina's ^

11/7 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^

11/8 - Little Rock, AZ @ The Hall ^

11/9 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine ^

11/11 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

11/12 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE ^

11/14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ Eat To The Beat at EPCOT ~

11/15 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ Eat To The Beat at EPCOT ~

11/15 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour #

11/16 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour #

12/13 - London, England @ OVO Arena Wembley %

* Festival

^ Warped or Bust

~ Eat to the Beat Concert Series

# Vans Warped Tour

% Headline

