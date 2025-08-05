Buddy Holly's Birthday Being Celebrated With 'Not Fade Away' Immersive Music Experience Launch

(2911) This September, the Surf Ballroom & Museum will unveil 'Not Fade Away: The Immersive Surf Ballroom Experience' - a permanent first-of-its-kind experience honoring the legacy of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Opening festivities kick off on Thursday, September 4, with a book signing and special preview, leading up to the full exhibit debut and ribbon cutting on Sunday, September 7 - what would have been Buddy Holly's 88th birthday.

Housed in the newly-completed Music Enrichment Center (MEC) adjacent to the historic Surf Ballroom, 'Not Fade Away' is more than an exhibit - it's a transformative, multi-sensory journey through the birth of rock 'n' roll and the timeless sound that changed American music forever. Through immersive digital storytelling, historic artifacts, restored audio, and original archival materials, guests will walk in the footsteps of legends.

"Not Fade Away reflects the power of public-private partnership and our shared commitment to preserving and promoting Clear Lake's unique place in American music history," said Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb. "This project brings national attention, educational opportunity, and cultural significance to our community. It's an investment not only in heritage, but in our future."

"This is a moment years in the making," said Brian Luallen, CEO of the Surf Ballroom & Museum. "We've combined cutting-edge technology with the soul of rock 'n' roll to tell a story that is as moving as it is unforgettable. 'Not Fade Away' honors the legacy of the artists who helped define a generation-and reminds us why their music still matters today."

Never-before-seen artifacts on display at the Surf Music Experience Center include:

Les Paul innovations:

One of only two existing prototypes for the solid body electric guitar called "The Log," hand built by Les Paul in approximately 1937

Les Paul's original handwritten plans for the very first 8-track tape recording device

Les Paul's original 8-track console, which revolutionized modern recording

1970 custom Gibson guitar owned and played by Les Paul

Les Paul's signature groundbreaking "Paulverizer," one of only three in existence

Celebrity musician artifacts:

Guitar signed by Buddy Holly while on the 1959 Winter Dance Party Tour

Les Paul guitar owned and played by Slash, former lead guitarist of Guns 'n' Roses

Les Paul guitar owned and played by Warren Haynes, formerly of the Allman Brothers

Stratocaster signed by legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy

BB King signed "Lucille" guitar

Willie Nelson signed guitar

Don McLean signed American Pie LP and guitar

Accordion owned and played by Lawrence Welk

Leather top hat worn by Slash

Personal effects of Holly, Valens, and Richardson:

Microphone used by Buddy Holly at his last performance at The Surf Ballroom in 1959

Red corduroy jacket Buddy Holly wore during his last performance in San Antonio, TX

Original camera that was used to take the Pulitzer-nominated photos of the fatal plane crash on Feb 3, 1959, that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson

Hand-tooled leather wallet owned by Ritchie Valens and recovered from the crash

Briefcase owned by J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and recovered from the crash

A pair of cufflinks owned by Buddy Holly and recovered from the crash

Ritchie Valens original Del-Fi Gold Record for "La Bamba" and "Donna"

Upright bass from the final performance of Buddy Holly's band, The Crickets

For the board of the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum (NICCM), the nonprofit that owns and operates the Surf Ballroom, the launch is deeply personal.

"This isn't just about music," said Jeff Nicholas, President of NICCM's Board of Directors. "It's about memory, emotion, and the voices that continue to echo across generations. With 'Not Fade Away,' we're creating a space where history comes alive-and where our children and grandchildren can understand just how powerful one song, one show, or one moment can be."

The experience is offered in multiple ticket tiers, including exclusive VIP packages that provide access to the Surf Ballroom, immersive gallery, and the historic Carl Fox House, once home to the Surf's founder. Ticket prices start at $19 and group rates are available. Admission is discounted for city and Cerro Gordo county residents, as well as military veterans, seniors and kids. A full schedule of opening events will be released in the coming weeks.

For tickets, event details and more information, visit here.

