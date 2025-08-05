Cavalera To Perform Chaos A.D. In Full On Fall Tour

(Adrenaline) This September, Cavalera and crew will be embarking across the U.S. on their RETURN TO CHAOS tour, alongside other remarkable acts such as Slayer, Lamb Of God, Power Trip, Sanguisugabogg and many more purveyors of extreme metal. With the obvious success of their recent re-recordings, it is guaranteed that the Cavalera duo will be bringing their top-notch energy and proficiency to reviving CHAOS A.D. on stage.
Songs like Refuse/Resist, Territory, Slave New World and Propaganda have been heralded as anthems for the underdogs, and to witness these tracks brought back to life is nothing short of a blessing. CHAOS A.D. is still regarded as one of the most influential recordings of the 90's, garnering them Gold Record status and a benchmark in the halls of heavy metal history.
Max shouts out a rallying cry, "Tanks on the streets, confronting police, bleeding the plebs!" And Iggor thunders through the drum intro to Territory like an Apache Helicopter. Silence means death! Stand on your feet! Cavalera will be bombarding the states, decimating every stage they encounter as if they were a warzone.
09/18/2025 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/20/2025 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
09/21/2025 - Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey's Event Center
09/23/2025 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
09/25/2025 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center
09/26/2025 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
09/27/2025 @ Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe
09/28/2025 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/01/2025 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/02/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/05/2025 - Sacramento, CA @ House of Blues
10/07/2025 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/10/2025 - Las Vegas, NH @ House of Blues
10/11/2025 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
10/12/2025 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/16/2025 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/17/2025 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
10/18/2025 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ
Cavalera To Perform Chaos A.D. In Its Entirety On Fall Your
Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour
Soulfly To Headline The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show
Cavalera Get Animated For 'From The Past Comes The Storms' Video
Ill Nino Cancel European Summer Festival Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- The Doobie Brothers- more
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour- Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced- Scorpions- Doves- more
Tyler Hubbard Takes 'Park' To No. 1- Coyle Girelli and KT Tunstall Team For 'Lost To The River' Duet- Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours- more
Young Jonn Premieres Video For 'Che Che' Feat. Asake- Kevin Ross Delivers 'Luxury Lust'- Ghostface Killah Announces 'Supreme Clientele' Sequel With 'Rap Kingpin'- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero Exhibition Extended
Nothing More Take 'Freefall' Feat Chris Daughtry To No. 1
Watch The Lemonheads' 'Key Of Victory' Video
Cavalera To Perform Chaos A.D. In Full On Fall Tour
Ill Nino Cancel European Summer Festival Tour
The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'
The Doobie Brothers Launch Their North American Walk This Road Tour
AFI Announce New Album 'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun'