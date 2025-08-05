Celeste Corsano Gest Animated For 'Stuck' Video

(SP) Based on the border between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, alt-pop artist Celeste Corsano shares her first-ever video for 'Stuck', her third in a trilogy of "debut singles" (following 'Nightbird' and 'Sunlight Gazing'), released by Montclair, NJ's Magic Door Record Label).
With hues of Kate Bush and Tori Amos and produced by RAY KETCHEM (Guided by Voices, Elk City, Gramercy Arms, Luna, Crash Harmony) at Magic Door Recording Studio.
Featuring famed guitarist JAMES MASTRO (The Bongos, Mott the Hoople, Ian Hunter, Patti Smith, John Cale) and keyboardist-bassist DAVID NAGLER (Nova Social, Joan Baez, Aaron Neville, Rosanne Cash), this tender composition explores being caught in the inescapable grip of an emotional impasse.
Corsano masterfully conveys the struggle of a mind wrestling with an unyielding heart, creating an intimate space where raw emotion takes center-stage. The animated video reflects this perfectly through the journey of a ball cutting loose from his existing reality and his loss of direction to find a bright new path.
