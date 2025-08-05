Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025

(DoC) Dying Wish have announced details of their "Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour - a U.S. fall headline run set to get underway on November 14th in Nashville, TN featuring support from special guests Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter.
The 19-city trek will traverse the U.S. through mid-December and will conclude with the band's 2nd annual holiday "Dying Wishmas" show at Portland, Oregon's Roseland Theater on December 12th. Ticket pre-sales for the "The Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour begin on August 6th at 10:00 AM local time with general on sale starting August 8th at 10:00 AM local time.
Next month Dying Wish will support Poppy alongside MSPAINT on a U.S. run, which will include festival performances at Louder Than Life (September 21st) and Aftershock (October 4th), before heading overseas for a European tour supporting Malevolence with Speed and PSYCHO-FRAME.
Sep 12 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH^
Sep 14 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI^
Sep 15 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN^
Sep 21 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY*
Sep 22 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK^
Sep 23 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO^
Sep 25 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM^
Sep 27 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA^
Sep 28 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA^
Sep 30 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA^
Oct 02 - House of Blues Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV^
Oct 04 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA*
Oct 06 - House of Blues - Dallas, Dallas, TX^
Oct 27 - Le Bikini - Toulouse, France~
Oct 28 - Elysee-Montmartre - Paris, France~
Oct 30 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany~
Oct 31 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, Germany~
Nov 01 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany~
Nov 02 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany~
Nov 04 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands~
Nov 05 - Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany~
Nov 06 - Vooruit, Ghent - Belgium~
Nov 08 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, England~
Nov 09 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, England~
Nov 14 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN #
Nov 15 - The Masquerade - Hell - Atlanta, GA #
Nov 16 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC #
Nov 17 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA #
Nov 18 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD #
Nov 20 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY #
Nov 21 - AMH - Amityville, NY #
Nov 22 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA #
Nov 23 - Royale - Boston, MA #
Nov 25 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY #
Nov 26 - The Roxy - Lakewood, OH #
Nov 28 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI #
Nov 29 - Metro - Chicago, IL #
Nov 30 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO #
Dec 03 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO #
Dec 05 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ #
Dec 09 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA #
Dec 10 - 924 Gilman - Berkeley, CA #
Dec 12 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR %
# The "Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour with Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, & Boltcutter
% Dying Wishmas with Static Dress, Big Boy, Gridirion, Gouge Away, Orthodox, Boltcutter, & End Of Dayz
^ with Poppy and MSPAINT
~ with Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
* Festival Date
Dying Wish Continue Fragments With ''Path to Your Grave'
Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album
Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour- Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced- Scorpions- Doves- more
Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'- Don Cusic Remembers Jeannie Seely And A Special Song She Recorded- more
Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video- Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'- Black Eyed Peas 'Bridging The Gap' (25th Anniversary Edition) Vinyl- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week
KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year
Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025
Levels Unleash 'Covert One' Video
Buddy Holly's Birthday Being Celebrated With 'Not Fade Away' Immersive Music Experience Launch
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows
Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO
Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release