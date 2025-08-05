Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025

(DoC) Dying Wish have announced details of their "Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour - a U.S. fall headline run set to get underway on November 14th in Nashville, TN featuring support from special guests Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter.

The 19-city trek will traverse the U.S. through mid-December and will conclude with the band's 2nd annual holiday "Dying Wishmas" show at Portland, Oregon's Roseland Theater on December 12th. Ticket pre-sales for the "The Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour begin on August 6th at 10:00 AM local time with general on sale starting August 8th at 10:00 AM local time.

Next month Dying Wish will support Poppy alongside MSPAINT on a U.S. run, which will include festival performances at Louder Than Life (September 21st) and Aftershock (October 4th), before heading overseas for a European tour supporting Malevolence with Speed and PSYCHO-FRAME.

Sep 12 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH^

Sep 14 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI^

Sep 15 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN^

Sep 21 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY*

Sep 22 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK^

Sep 23 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO^

Sep 25 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM^

Sep 27 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA^

Sep 28 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA^

Sep 30 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA^

Oct 02 - House of Blues Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV^

Oct 04 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA*

Oct 06 - House of Blues - Dallas, Dallas, TX^

Oct 27 - Le Bikini - Toulouse, France~

Oct 28 - Elysee-Montmartre - Paris, France~

Oct 30 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany~

Oct 31 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, Germany~

Nov 01 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany~

Nov 02 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany~

Nov 04 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands~

Nov 05 - Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany~

Nov 06 - Vooruit, Ghent - Belgium~

Nov 08 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, England~

Nov 09 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, England~

Nov 14 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN #

Nov 15 - The Masquerade - Hell - Atlanta, GA #

Nov 16 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC #

Nov 17 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA #

Nov 18 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD #

Nov 20 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY #

Nov 21 - AMH - Amityville, NY #

Nov 22 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA #

Nov 23 - Royale - Boston, MA #

Nov 25 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY #

Nov 26 - The Roxy - Lakewood, OH #

Nov 28 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI #

Nov 29 - Metro - Chicago, IL #

Nov 30 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO #

Dec 03 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO #

Dec 05 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ #

Dec 09 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA #

Dec 10 - 924 Gilman - Berkeley, CA #

Dec 12 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR %

# The "Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour with Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, & Boltcutter

% Dying Wishmas with Static Dress, Big Boy, Gridirion, Gouge Away, Orthodox, Boltcutter, & End Of Dayz

^ with Poppy and MSPAINT

~ with Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME

* Festival Date

Related Stories

Dying Wish Continue Fragments With ''Path to Your Grave'

Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album

Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video

News > Dying Wish