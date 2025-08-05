Greg Loiacono & Stingray Debut With 'Hope We Get To Dance'

(Calabro Music) Greg Loiacono & Stingray have released their debut single, "Hope We Get To Dance," a greasy, soul-rock anthem celebrating personal freedom and expression.

Fronted by Loiacono, the vocalist, guitarist, and co-founder of San Francisco rock legends The Mother Hips, Stingray features a lineup of acclaimed Bay Area musicians, including drummer Michael Urbano (Lindsey Buckingham, John Hiatt), percussionist /vocalist Vicki Randle (Mavis Staples, George Benson), Kofy Brown (bass/vocals), Danny Eisenberg (keys) and Tom Ayres (guitar).

Loiacono delivers "Hope We Get To Dance" in a Sly Stone-inspired falsetto, accentuated by rousing harmonies and a delectably funky guitar-and-percussion groove. The track was recorded at 2200 Studios (formerly The Plant) in Sausalito, CA, a storied studio where landmark albums by Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Fleetwood Mac were made. Producer Damien Lewis (Lizzo, Janelle Monae, Larkin Poe) helmed the session.

"I was listening to Curtis Mayfield's album Roots when the concept for 'Hope We Get To Dance' hit me. I thought Stingray could create an energy and spirit in the vein of that record," says Loiacono. "Because we sometimes lean into the rock side of things, it ended up sounding like Curtis meets Led Zeppelin. I think of it as a reminder that the pure power of dancing to and feeling music is always there for us. It's up to us when we want to let go and jump in."

