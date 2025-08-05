Greg Loiacono & Stingray Debut With 'Hope We Get To Dance'

(Calabro Music) Greg Loiacono & Stingray have released their debut single, "Hope We Get To Dance," a greasy, soul-rock anthem celebrating personal freedom and expression.
Fronted by Loiacono, the vocalist, guitarist, and co-founder of San Francisco rock legends The Mother Hips, Stingray features a lineup of acclaimed Bay Area musicians, including drummer Michael Urbano (Lindsey Buckingham, John Hiatt), percussionist /vocalist Vicki Randle (Mavis Staples, George Benson), Kofy Brown (bass/vocals), Danny Eisenberg (keys) and Tom Ayres (guitar).
Loiacono delivers "Hope We Get To Dance" in a Sly Stone-inspired falsetto, accentuated by rousing harmonies and a delectably funky guitar-and-percussion groove. The track was recorded at 2200 Studios (formerly The Plant) in Sausalito, CA, a storied studio where landmark albums by Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Fleetwood Mac were made. Producer Damien Lewis (Lizzo, Janelle Monae, Larkin Poe) helmed the session.
"I was listening to Curtis Mayfield's album Roots when the concept for 'Hope We Get To Dance' hit me. I thought Stingray could create an energy and spirit in the vein of that record," says Loiacono. "Because we sometimes lean into the rock side of things, it ended up sounding like Curtis meets Led Zeppelin. I think of it as a reminder that the pure power of dancing to and feeling music is always there for us. It's up to us when we want to let go and jump in."
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour- Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced- Scorpions- Doves- more
Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'- Don Cusic Remembers Jeannie Seely And A Special Song She Recorded- more
Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video- Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'- Black Eyed Peas 'Bridging The Gap' (25th Anniversary Edition) Vinyl- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week
KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year
Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025
Levels Unleash 'Covert One' Video
Buddy Holly's Birthday Being Celebrated With 'Not Fade Away' Immersive Music Experience Launch
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows
Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO
Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release