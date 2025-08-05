Jon Pardi Releases 'Hey California' Video

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi "steps beyond the lines of classic country in pursuit of a grittier, more layered record that prioritized stories over trendy sounds" (Country Living) with his fifth studio album, HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD-a vision now brought to life in the new music video for "Hey California."

Written by Ben Johnson, Jordan Minton, Hunter Phelps and John Charles Reno Prentice, "Hey California" blends classic country storytelling with a radiant West Coast vibe. The video brings that vision to life as Pardi returns to his roots, filming off the coast of his home state of California. The result is a breezy, cinematic journey from the Golden State, infused with '70s-style sophistication-dreamy vocal stacks and atmospheric guitars setting the tone.

Pardi will continue to bring his "high-octane, neo-traditional country sound" (Billboard) to life on the road this summer during his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Tour. Known for his signature high-energy performances, Pardi is packing venues nationwide, with special guests Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff joining him on select dates. For tickets, visit JonPardi.com.

MCA Nashville artist Jon Pardi began careening down the highway over ten years ago, leading the charge to modernize honkytonk with roaring guitars and a good-time spirit. Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown, with his just-released fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD led by the now Top 10 single "Friday Night Heartbreaker." The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, once again showcasing his commitment to staying true to himself, yet giving his signature sound a new spark. With four Top 5 albums under his belt - including 2016's Platinum #1, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE - Pardi has solidified his place in country music. Never afraid to break from the pack, fourteen RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's (like the back-to-back 6x-Platinum "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt On My Boots"), and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams.

