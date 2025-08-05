Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'

(MCA) Multi-platinum hitmaker and MCA recording artist Jordan Davis today released his latest track, "Louisiana Stick" off his upcoming album, Learn The Hard Way.
With the release, Davis is featured on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily. "Louisiana Stick," part tribute to Davis' Louisiana roots, was written by Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, and Ashley Gorley with critically acclaimed artist Marcus King.
Davis is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and the TODAY show this month, continuing the momentum for his album release and upcoming tour. "Louisiana Stick" is the latest track off of Learn The Hard Way.
Learn The Hard Way follows Davis' Platinum-certified debut album Home State and the Platinum-selling Bluebird Days, which produced four consecutive No. 1 singles-"What My World Spins Around," "Tucson Too Late," "Buy Dirt," and "Next Thing You Know"-and made history as the first album to feature two songs that went on to win Song of the Year "Buy Dirt" (CMA and NSAI) and "Next Thing You Know" (ACM).
