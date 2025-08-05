KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year

(RSPR) Europe can at last rejoice as the Ultra Heavy Beat will finally be making a long-awaited return to the road in February and March 2026. The German electronic and industrial rock pioneers KMFDM will be performing 16 shows throughout mainland Europe, with friends and now Metropolis Records labelmates Jesus On Extasy joining them for selected shows. The two groups had originally announced a tour together in 2022 before it was postponed and then cancelled.

KMFDM celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2024, a year in which they toured North America twice and released a new album entitled 'Let Go'. The year also saw the release of the band's co-vocalist Lucia Cifarelli's third solo album, 'No God Here', as well as a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of the 'Sin Sex & Salvation EP by PIG vs KMFDM.

2025 has seen KMFDM unveil 'HAU RUCK 2025', a 20th anniversary remixed edition of one of their most popular classic albums, while Cifarelli has recently toured the US opening for Lords of Acid, who are also signed to Metropolis Records with new music due soon.

21.02.26 Oberhausen (DE) Kulttempel

22.02.26 Eindhoven (NL) De Effenaar

24.02.26 Paris (FR) Petit Bain

25.02.26 Lausanne (CH) Les Docks

26.02.26 Winterthur (CH) Gaswerk

27.02.26 Milan (IT) Legend Club

01.03.26 Budapest (HU) A38

03.03.26 Bratislava (SI) Majestic Club

04.03.26 Prague (CZ) Palac Akropolis

05.03.26 Krakow (PL) Hype Park

06.03.26 Berlin (DE) Gretchen

07.03.26 Warsaw (PL) Proxima

08.03.26 Leipzig (DE) Moritzbastei

10.03.26 Gothenburg (SE) Pustervik

11.03.26 Stockholm (SE) Slaktkyrkan

12.03.26 Copenhagen (DK) venue TBC

Related Stories

KMFDM Deliver 'HAU RUCK 2025' Album

KMFDM Revisit 'HAU RUCK' For 20th Anniversary

KMFDM's Lucia Cifarelli Announces Tour Dates with Lords of Acid

Love Ghost x Skold Reveal 'Ski Mask' Video

News > KMFDM