KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year

(RSPR) Europe can at last rejoice as the Ultra Heavy Beat will finally be making a long-awaited return to the road in February and March 2026. The German electronic and industrial rock pioneers KMFDM will be performing 16 shows throughout mainland Europe, with friends and now Metropolis Records labelmates Jesus On Extasy joining them for selected shows. The two groups had originally announced a tour together in 2022 before it was postponed and then cancelled.
KMFDM celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2024, a year in which they toured North America twice and released a new album entitled 'Let Go'. The year also saw the release of the band's co-vocalist Lucia Cifarelli's third solo album, 'No God Here', as well as a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of the 'Sin Sex & Salvation EP by PIG vs KMFDM.
2025 has seen KMFDM unveil 'HAU RUCK 2025', a 20th anniversary remixed edition of one of their most popular classic albums, while Cifarelli has recently toured the US opening for Lords of Acid, who are also signed to Metropolis Records with new music due soon.
21.02.26 Oberhausen (DE) Kulttempel
22.02.26 Eindhoven (NL) De Effenaar
24.02.26 Paris (FR) Petit Bain
25.02.26 Lausanne (CH) Les Docks
26.02.26 Winterthur (CH) Gaswerk
27.02.26 Milan (IT) Legend Club
01.03.26 Budapest (HU) A38
03.03.26 Bratislava (SI) Majestic Club
04.03.26 Prague (CZ) Palac Akropolis
05.03.26 Krakow (PL) Hype Park
06.03.26 Berlin (DE) Gretchen
07.03.26 Warsaw (PL) Proxima
08.03.26 Leipzig (DE) Moritzbastei
10.03.26 Gothenburg (SE) Pustervik
11.03.26 Stockholm (SE) Slaktkyrkan
12.03.26 Copenhagen (DK) venue TBC
