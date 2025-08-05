Levels Unleash 'Covert One' Video

(SR) Central Arkansas-based quartet Levels have just dropped the video for the new single 'Covert One'. With its glitchy, skittish production, ferocious riffing, hellacious and blood-curdling shrieks, and hooky choruses, the song will take you on a sonic thrill ride.
"'Covert One' drags you through the wreckage of a love that masquerades as safety; a seven-stage descent into manipulation, delusion, and defiance," the band states about the song and its mission. "It's about surviving the kind of bond that is meant to break you."
LEVELS are a cyber/industrial metal boy band from Arkansas known for fusing heavy music with elements of pop, electronic, and drum and bass. Since forming in 2016, they have independently amassed millions of streams, drawing influence from artists as diverse as Billie Eilish, The Prodigy, Static-X, and The Weeknd.
