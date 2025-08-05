MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week

(ICLG) This year, the city of Cleveland, Ohio will watch its hometown hero and multi-platinum recording artist, mgk, curate the annual MGK Day. In recognition of mgk's impact, the annual charity event serves as a celebration of unity, compassion, and community spirit.

From August 8-10, fans will savor everything Cleveland-bred, as the weekend-long activation will feature music, food, vendors and more. This year's celebration includes an XX-Con Release Event, Skate Event with Street League Skateboarding, City Ride with Harley Davidson, Monster Energy Celebrity Basketball Game powered by Webull free to the public, and the main event the MGK Day Art + Community Festival and more.

The event coincides with the release of his latest studio album "lost americana" which will be released on August 8. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will launch MGK Day weekend with a lost americana themed pop-up merch store on Level 0 of the museum, offering moments to fans including exclusive items and photo ops. The store will be open daily from Thursday through Saturday and is free to enter.

Additionally, fans can view exclusive mgk artifacts in the museum's recently reopened "Right Here, Right Now" exhibit along with live music, and other activities throughout the weekend.

In 2022, mgk delivered a sold-out concert for 50,000+ fans at Huntington Bank Field (previously FirstEnergy Stadium), making him the first and only Ohio native to sell out the stadium. This historic event happened after Mayor Justin Bibb officially proclaimed August 13th as "Machine Gun Kelly Day."

MGK Day 2025 Schedule

Day 1: Friday, August 8

XX CON @ Jacobs Pavilion

7:00PM-12:00AM

On-sale: SOLD OUT

Kickoff to mgk Weekend and XX-con 2025 with special reveals and acoustic performance from mgk, DJ set from Emo Night Brooklyn, and Lost Americana Album Celebration.

Day 2: Saturday, August 9:

Now That's What I Call Brunch with Music by Bobby Booshay

9:00AM - 1:00PM

@ 27 Club Coffee

Street League Skateboarding Cleveland Takeover

1:00PM-7:30PM

North Coast Yard

Watch the world's best go at it, raw talent, heavy tricks, and nonstop energy

Tickets to my Bar Crawl

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Check-In Location: Dive Bar or Inferno

Get ready for an unforgettable night in Cleveland as we take over West 6th & the Flats for a bar crawl like no other. Celebrate the release of lost americana with other fans in his hometown.

Participating Venues

Rumor

Inferno

Dive Bar

Good Night John Boy

Sora

27 Club

Day 3: Sunday, August 10:

Doors Open at 12:00PM Depart Southeast Harley at 2:00PM

City Ride with Harley Davidson

Ride starts at Southeast Harley-Davidson store and ends at MGK Day Community and Arts Festival

2:00PM - 9:00PM

MGK Day Art + Community Street Festival

FREE EVENT with Vendors, ART, MUSIC, Live performances and more with special guests

5:00PM-8:00PM

Monster Energy MGK DAY Celebrity Shootout Powered by Webull

Celebrity Basketball Game with special Guests Happening during the Art and Community Street Festival at Mall C

