MOVIESTARZ Share 'Records On Repeat' Video

(BPM) California-based electric pop duo MOVIESTARZ announced their debut album FANTASY > REALITY. It is set for release on November 7th. With the news, they dropped a playful new single, "Records on Repeat" along with a spunky lyric visualizer.

From the creative minds of best friends Tyler Nichols and Alex Pombar, this duo draws on EDM, hyperpop, and early-2000s pop-rock influences to make something entirely their own.

Their latest release, "Records on Repeat" was born from a mess of guitar pedals and pure sonic mischief, capturing hyperpop chaos at its most honest. It's catchy, it's loud, and it might just hurt your feelings. Behind the glittery riffs and upbeat bounce is a biting truth: your favorite artists don't care about you, but you'll still worship them anyway. It's funny. It's depressing. It's painfully relatable.

"This single was such a fun one to make! The song is about artists you love the most not caring about you in the slightest, which I find equally kind of funny and depressing," shared Nichols. "It's literally about our favorite bands complaining about their great life and how they don't actually care about us, but we will still love and play their records on repeat" adds Pombar.

Following the release of the tongue-in-cheek attitude of "Invited" and the Y2K edge of their debut single "Club Punk," MOVIESTARZ are turning up the distortion and deconstructing their sound with every release. Most recently, they put out two high-octane singles "Chaos in the Magic" and "Tear This Apart" diving headfirst into the glitch-filled world of hyperpop blending sugary vocals and a reckless sense of fun.

This record has been a long time coming and leans into the duo's signature blend of unfiltered chaos and pop sensibility. "I've been chasing music since I was 15," shares Nichols. "I've recorded albums, released songs, hit a million streams on MySpace, and seen plenty of those projects flop. Inspired by countless success stories, I always hoped the bands I admire would notice and the 'cool' influencers would share my music. I realized the fantasy is often more exciting than the reality, and that's what this album is all about. But after two years of pouring ourselves into this album, we're incredibly proud of this one regardless of the anyone else's response and we can't wait to share it with the world."

Pombar adds, "This MOVIESTARZ album is the best and most refreshing batch of songs we have ever done. There's so many different moods on this album that I think anyone can get into. We got a little bit of every genre on here and it can be treated as an art collection."

In true MOVIESTARZ fashion, this album announcement and single release of "Records on Repeat" will be accompanied by a limited merch drop under their clothing label Newport Bleach. They have created a full musical experience incorporating genre-defying sounds, standout visuals, and high-quality fashion for a community of people looking to break boundaries and defy the mundane.

Working together with lead producer on this project, The Fund, they have big ambitions for this project and plenty more music coming down the pipeline. This record boasts a total of 12 genre-bending tracks you can find below. It will have a limited vinyl release this fall.

1. Club Punk

2. Invited

3. On Mute

4. Records on Repease

5. 1M Frequencies (feat. Cali Rodi)

6. Heatstroke

7. The Rush

8. Listening

9. Chaos in the Magic

10. Tear This Apart

11. Wonderful Horrible

