Nothing More Take 'Freefall' Feat Chris Daughtry To No. 1

(SRO) With "Freefall" (feat. Chris Daughtry)," Nothing More have returned this week to the #1 spot on the Billboard "Mainstream Rock Airplay" and Mediabase "Active Rock" charts.

"Freefall" is the fourth single from their critically acclaimed Carnal album via Better Noise Music to vault into the #1 position following "House On Sand" (feat. Eric Vanlerberghe from I Prevail)," "Angel Song (feat. David Draiman)," and "If It Doesn't Hurt."

"It's been incredible to see a song that means so much to us resonate with so many of you," says the band's Daniel Oliver. "We're very honored to have Chris Daughtry lend his voice and spirit to this one. Huge thanks to K9s For Warriors for the amazing work you do, and to everyone else who helped bring this song to life. You've taken us to the top of the charts for the 4th time in a row!"

"It's a privilege to celebrate this win with a band I admire and love so much!" says Chris Daughtry.

The video for "Freefall (feat. Chris Daughtry)"-filmed in Clifton, Tennessee-features the town's fire chief and sheriff, who also served as technical advisors on the subject matter. In casting for this narrative-driven video, the band prioritized collaborating with individuals who understand the unique challenges faced by firefighters and first responders. To ensure even more authenticity, they enlisted real-life heroes as technical advisors. Additionally, director/actor Michael Lombardi was asked by the band to star in the video because of his personal experience and affiliation with firefighters. Lombardi is well-known for his role as a series regular in the acclaimed FX series "Rescue Me," which aired for 100 episodes and received multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations and wins and delved into the lives of firefighters grappling with real-life issues, including the aftermath of 9/11 trauma and personal struggles.

NOTHING MORE partnered with K9s For Warriors for the release of "Freefall (feat. Chris Daughtry)," which is the nation's leading provider of highly trained Service Dogs for Veterans with invisible wounds of war. As a part of its mission, K9s' Station Dog program partners with law enforcement and first responder agencies to provide reliable, high quality therapy dogs that offer emotional support to officers, firefighters, dispatchers, victims, and others exposed to trauma in the line of duty. Every day in the U.S., approximately 20 Veterans take their own lives, while more than 1,000 dogs are euthanized. Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs-many of them rescues-to military Veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injury at no financial cost to the Veteran. Since 2011, K9s For Warriors has graduated more than 1,000 Warriors and rescued more than 2,000 dogs.

In connection with the song and video release, the band features pet-related merchandise on its official website, with a portion of proceeds supporting organizations like K9s For Warriors. Additionally, a donation link is included in the video, allowing for donations to be made directly to the organization's website. NOTHING MORE has raised the goal of $20,000 which is what it costs to sponsor, rescue and train a station dog.

