Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'

(ICLG) GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset officially announces his third solo album, KIARI, out August 22 on Motown Records. KIARI will include multiple physical artwork variants. The multihyphenate artist broke the news today in Times Square where doppelgangers dressed in suits re-created one of the artwork variants.
With his birth name as its title, the highly anticipated KIARI stands to be Offset's most personal body of work yet and is set to ring in a new era of dominance for the Atlanta icon.
Offset also revealed the tracklist that will include collaborations with the likes of J.I.D., Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, YFN Lucci, and Teezo Touchdown.
Most recently, Offset debuted the second taste of KIARI, the high-class cut "Professional," a bouncing post-trap anthem that finds our host asserting his status in the culture, on the streets, and behind closed doors. The song came with a luxe video filmed at the exclusive celebrity-filled New York eatery Lucien.
In June, Offset dropped KIARI's scorching lead single "Bodies" featuring J.I.D., which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, became the #1 added song at Urban Radio, and racked up universal praise from fans and critics - including The Source ("a bold summer return"), BET ("smash single"), UPROXX ("Offset and J.I.D. go hard"), HotNewHipHop ("urgent, reflective, and necessary"), and Complex, who ranked the Dreamville rapper's verse as the sixth best of the year so far. Meanwhile, Vibe called the song - which samples Drowning Pool's iconic 2001 hit, "Bodies" - an "earth-shattering lyrical clinic [where Offset] brought his hard-nosed, aggressive flow, which matches the 808s and drums, and fellow ATLien J.I.D. dropped one of his best guest verses ever. Set and JID do such a good job making this song their own." Offset and J.I.D. sat down with Variety and Genius to breakdown the creation of "Bodies."
KIARI Tracklist
1. Enemies
2. Pills (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
3. Professional
4. Back In That Mode (feat. YFN Lucci)
5. Different Species (feat. Gunna)
6. Bodies (feat. J.I.D.)
7. Love You Down
8. Run It Up (feat. Key Glock)
9. Set It Off
10. Folgers
11. All Of My Hoes
12. Calories
13. Checkmate
14. Backends Fasho
15. Prada Myself (feat. Teezo Touchdown)
16. Never Let Go (feat. John Legend)
17. Favorite Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
18. Move On
