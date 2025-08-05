.

Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release

08-05-2025
Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release

(ASPR) Pinkshift will drop their new album EARTHKEEPER on August 29 via Hopeless Records. Today, the band has shared the double single "Reflection" + "Don't Fight."

The songs showcase the dual nature of the album and, ultimately, the band. "'Don't Fight' and 'Reflection' are opposite ends of Earthkeeper," singer Ashrita Kumar says. "They kind of balance each other out. 'Don't Fight' is grief ignited by anger, and' Reflection' is softness in power."

Kumar continues, "'Don't Fight' came from an idea [guitarist] Paul [Vallejo] brought to the band, and that's him singing the choruses. They inspired me in a time of grieving, and I felt drawn to something less melodic. My verses are more like shouted poems, feeling a sense of discord and anguish. 'Reflection' is, on the other hand, written from a place of feeling softness and lightness. That reflection is the presence of the Earthkeeper, my friends beyond the veil, and my ancestors. I feel the grief of their loss, but maybe our relationship is more magical now in ways that I can't understand all the time. Their time on Earth, in my life, shaped who I am today. That version of me can choose how I'd like to see the world."

A true balance, indeed.

Related Stories
Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release

Pinkshift Announce New Album With 'Anita Ride' Video

News > Pinkshift

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour- Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced- Scorpions- Doves- more

Day In Country

Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'- Don Cusic Remembers Jeannie Seely And A Special Song She Recorded- more

-
Day In Pop

Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video- Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'- Black Eyed Peas 'Bridging The Gap' (25th Anniversary Edition) Vinyl- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week

KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year

Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025

Levels Unleash 'Covert One' Video

Buddy Holly's Birthday Being Celebrated With 'Not Fade Away' Immersive Music Experience Launch

The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows

Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO

Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release