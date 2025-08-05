Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release

(ASPR) Pinkshift will drop their new album EARTHKEEPER on August 29 via Hopeless Records. Today, the band has shared the double single "Reflection" + "Don't Fight."
The songs showcase the dual nature of the album and, ultimately, the band. "'Don't Fight' and 'Reflection' are opposite ends of Earthkeeper," singer Ashrita Kumar says. "They kind of balance each other out. 'Don't Fight' is grief ignited by anger, and' Reflection' is softness in power."
Kumar continues, "'Don't Fight' came from an idea [guitarist] Paul [Vallejo] brought to the band, and that's him singing the choruses. They inspired me in a time of grieving, and I felt drawn to something less melodic. My verses are more like shouted poems, feeling a sense of discord and anguish. 'Reflection' is, on the other hand, written from a place of feeling softness and lightness. That reflection is the presence of the Earthkeeper, my friends beyond the veil, and my ancestors. I feel the grief of their loss, but maybe our relationship is more magical now in ways that I can't understand all the time. Their time on Earth, in my life, shaped who I am today. That version of me can choose how I'd like to see the world."
A true balance, indeed.
