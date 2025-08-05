Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video

(TFG) Riding high on the success of his new album, The Emperor's New Clothes, Wu-Tang veteran Raekwon keeps the momentum going with a brand new video. The hip-hop legend embraces the limitless potential of AI-generated content for the "600 School" music video, featuring Ghostface Killah & Method Man, out now via Mass Appeal.

Prior to the video's release, Raekwon took to social media and released the official trailer for "600 School," a mafioso heater and fan favorite off of his eighth studio album. The action-packed trailer depicts Raekwon and his Wu-Tang brethren in the early stages of a citywide takeover, stating, "let's handle AI before it handles us." Now, the transcendent hip-hop star drives home the message with a cinematic visual.

Setting the stage for a massive fourth quarter, The Emperor's New Clothes marks Raekwon's first solo outing since 2017's The Wild. The Chef has enlisted a star-studded team of longtime collaborators for this release, including fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck, as well as Nas, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and vocalists Stacy Barthe and Marsha Ambrosius. The LP also boasts production from Swizz Beatz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Nottz, and many more. Raekwon's magnum opus is the latest installment of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, which will feature seven new albums from seven different hip-hop icons.

