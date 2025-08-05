.

Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video

08-05-2025
Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video

(TFG) Riding high on the success of his new album, The Emperor's New Clothes, Wu-Tang veteran Raekwon keeps the momentum going with a brand new video. The hip-hop legend embraces the limitless potential of AI-generated content for the "600 School" music video, featuring Ghostface Killah & Method Man, out now via Mass Appeal.

Prior to the video's release, Raekwon took to social media and released the official trailer for "600 School," a mafioso heater and fan favorite off of his eighth studio album. The action-packed trailer depicts Raekwon and his Wu-Tang brethren in the early stages of a citywide takeover, stating, "let's handle AI before it handles us." Now, the transcendent hip-hop star drives home the message with a cinematic visual.

Setting the stage for a massive fourth quarter, The Emperor's New Clothes marks Raekwon's first solo outing since 2017's The Wild. The Chef has enlisted a star-studded team of longtime collaborators for this release, including fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck, as well as Nas, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and vocalists Stacy Barthe and Marsha Ambrosius. The LP also boasts production from Swizz Beatz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Nottz, and many more. Raekwon's magnum opus is the latest installment of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, which will feature seven new albums from seven different hip-hop icons.

Related Stories
Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video

Raekwon Shares 'Bear Hill' Video As New Album Arrives

Raekwon Reveals 'The Emperor's New Clothes' Track And Guest Details

Raekwon Announces New Album 'The Emperor's New Clothes'

News > Raekwon

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour- Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced- Scorpions- Doves- more

Day In Country

Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'- Don Cusic Remembers Jeannie Seely And A Special Song She Recorded- more

-
Day In Pop

Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video- Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'- Black Eyed Peas 'Bridging The Gap' (25th Anniversary Edition) Vinyl- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week

KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year

Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025

Levels Unleash 'Covert One' Video

Buddy Holly's Birthday Being Celebrated With 'Not Fade Away' Immersive Music Experience Launch

The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows

Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO

Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release