Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video

(TFG) Riding high on the success of his new album, The Emperor's New Clothes, Wu-Tang veteran Raekwon keeps the momentum going with a brand new video. The hip-hop legend embraces the limitless potential of AI-generated content for the "600 School" music video, featuring Ghostface Killah & Method Man, out now via Mass Appeal.
Prior to the video's release, Raekwon took to social media and released the official trailer for "600 School," a mafioso heater and fan favorite off of his eighth studio album. The action-packed trailer depicts Raekwon and his Wu-Tang brethren in the early stages of a citywide takeover, stating, "let's handle AI before it handles us." Now, the transcendent hip-hop star drives home the message with a cinematic visual.
Setting the stage for a massive fourth quarter, The Emperor's New Clothes marks Raekwon's first solo outing since 2017's The Wild. The Chef has enlisted a star-studded team of longtime collaborators for this release, including fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck, as well as Nas, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and vocalists Stacy Barthe and Marsha Ambrosius. The LP also boasts production from Swizz Beatz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Nottz, and many more. Raekwon's magnum opus is the latest installment of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, which will feature seven new albums from seven different hip-hop icons.
Raekwon Shares 'Bear Hill' Video As New Album Arrives
Raekwon Reveals 'The Emperor's New Clothes' Track And Guest Details
Raekwon Announces New Album 'The Emperor's New Clothes'
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour- Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced- Scorpions- Doves- more
Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'- Don Cusic Remembers Jeannie Seely And A Special Song She Recorded- more
Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video- Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'- Black Eyed Peas 'Bridging The Gap' (25th Anniversary Edition) Vinyl- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week
KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year
Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025
Levels Unleash 'Covert One' Video
Buddy Holly's Birthday Being Celebrated With 'Not Fade Away' Immersive Music Experience Launch
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows
Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO
Pinkshift Share Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album Release