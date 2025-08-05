Surf Death Metal Band Stillbirth Get 'Baptized In Blood'

(CSM) German brutal-surf-death-party metal band Stillbirth will unleash their forthcoming release Survival Protocol on October 31st via rising metal label Reigning Phoenix Music. The album is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed Homo Deus, which was released in 2023.

Survival Protocol is a concept album that tells the story of an unknown hero surviving a nuclear apocalypse. The narrative began on the album Annihilation of Mankind and now reaches its conclusion on Survival Protocol. It picks up where Homo Deus left off: the true creator descends from the skies, and the epic battle for planetary dominance begins. Humanity is nearly wiped out, with a handful of survivors managing to escape into space. After a long journey, they discover a habitable planet and begin to colonize it. The events of this journey are told across the tracks of Survival Protocol.

The album's first single, "Baptized In Blood" is a perfect introduction to what to expect on Survival Protocol as it's the first time the band has been able to capture their live surf vibe on a studio recording. The lyrics depict an epic clash with titanic, godlike creatures inhabiting the new world. After surviving the apex predator, the humans now face another seemingly invincible foe. Their primitive weapons prove useless, but driven by past victories, they don't back down. It's David vs. Goliath on an alien planet.

