The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows

(WP) Riot Fest fans have long anticipated their late night show announcements, taking the party into the night to see a mind-boggling lineup; the 20th Anniversary of the fest takes things to a new level. Alkaline Trio, Sex Pistols, The Academy Is..., The Front Bottoms, Senses Fail, Texas is the Reason, The Damned, Marky Ramone and the Buzzcocks, Bouncing Souls and more go on a special pre-sale Wednesday, August 6th at 10AM CDT (password RIOT20), with the regular on sales on Thursday, August 7th at 10AM CDT.

Riot Fest is one of the largest independently owned festivals around, and marking the 20th anniversary is a landmark they are celebrating with an epic fest lineup headlined by Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, and a total of over 90 bands performing throughout the festival weekend - see here!

Located at the historic Douglass Park Friday, September 19th - 21st on the west side of the city. Fans are encouraged to download the Riot Fest app, for set times, building a personal schedule, great recommendations for Douglass Park-area restaurants, stores, bars and the opportunity to mindlessly scroll through thousands of curated videos on RFTV and the "Riot Fest Sucks Network."

"I just wanted to put a show together with all of my favorite bands", festival founder Michael Petryshyn reminisced before the inaugural Riot Fest back in 2005. Throughout the next 20 years, the festival has grown to become one of the biggest independent festivals in the country, known for eclectic lineups, high-profile band reunions, full album plays, and even a butter sculpture tribute to John Stamos.

Along with headliners Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer, and Jack White, the festival will also include performances by the Sex Pistols (Frank Carter and Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock), Idles, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, Rilo Kiley, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, The Academy Is..., Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, Texas is the Reason, Dance Hall Crashers, The Front Bottoms, Knuckle Puck, The Wonder Years, James, and many many more.

Riot Fest has remained at Douglass Park thanks to a new three‑year agreement through at least 2027, which includes substantial reinvestment into the park and stronger engagement with the surrounding neighborhood. This year's event promises a fitting celebration of 20 years of independent spirit, punk‑rock tradition, eclectic performances, and Chicago‑style carnival energy.

RIOT FEST 2025 LATE NIGHTS:

Wednesday, September 17

The Damned - The Vic Doors: 6:30PM // Ages: 17+:

Thursday, September 18

Knuckle Puck With TBA - Bottom Lounge Doors: 7 PM // 17+

Mac Sabbath With Descartes A Kant and Mikey Classic - Reggies Doors: 7 PM // 17+

Friday, September 19

Shudder To Think - Cobra Lounge Doors: 10 PM // 17+

The Front Bottoms With Sincere Engineer - Bottom Lounge Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Sex Pistols With The Molotovs - Concord Music Hall Doors: 10 PM // 17+

The Cribs With Girl In A Coma - Reggies Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Ovlov With Wishy - Empty Bottle Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Delta Sleep - Sleeping Village Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Saturday, September 20

Senses Fail With Footballhead - Cobra Lounge Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Texas Is The Reason With Samiam - Bottom Lounge Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Alkaline Trio With Militarie Gun - Metro Doors: 10 PM // 18+

The Academy Is... With The Paradox - Concord Music Hall Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties With Retirement Party - Reggies Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Dedh With TV Buddha - Empty Bottle Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Sunday, September 21

Marky Ramone + Buzzcocks - Metro Doors: 10 PM // 18+

Bouncing Souls With H2O - Concord Music Hall Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Didgits - Empty Bottle Doors: 10 PM // 21+

