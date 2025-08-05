The Doobie Brothers Launch Their North American Walk This Road Tour

(fcc) Last night The Doobie Brothers kicked off their North American Walk This Road Tour at Pine Knob Amphitheater in Detroit. The first show of the highly anticipated tour was broadcast live on SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville and featured unparalleled summer concert vibes with special guests Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band, who are opening on all dates.

The Doobie Brothers' Walk This Road Tour follows the release of their critically acclaimed new studio album Walk This Road (Rhino). The tour features all the hits fans know and love as well as first-ever live performances off Walk This Road - the first studio album to feature Johnston, Simmons, McFee and McDonald and the first in four decades with McDonald recording new songs with the band.

The band's July UK and Ireland Walk This Road Tour earned rave reviews. "Feel good vibes and a string of beloved classics," The Times of London praised, giving it 4 stars. "The 1970s Californian rock gods got the O2 crowd on their feet, with mind-blowing harmonies," said The Telegraph. "Somehow, they manage to combine three lead guitarists and four lead vocalists without once stepping on each other's toes. They can sing five-part harmonies. Watching in wonder as they swerved from Bossa Nova (Dependin' on You) to American roots rock (Rockin' Down the Highway) to light jazz (a tastefully stripped-down version of Amazing Grace), I could only marvel at the virtuosity of it all."

The tour includes shows in New York, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Minneapolis and Toronto with more dates to be announced.

The Coral Reefer Band is the touring and recording band of beloved American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. The band performed with Buffett until his passing in 2023, and continues celebrating and performing his music at his request. The band reunited for the first time at 2024's 'Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett' concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of this summer's Walk This Road Tour.

Walk This Road Tour North American Dates:

8.4.25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8.6.25 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8.7.25 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8.9.25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8.10.25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach

8.12.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8.13.25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8.15.25 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8.17.25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

8.18.25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

9.4.25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9.5.25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9.9.25 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9.10.25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9.12.25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9.13.25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9.15.25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre

9.17.25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9.18.25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

12.5.25 - Lincon, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort **

*More dates to be announced

**Solo date

