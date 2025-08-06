Anysia Kym and Tony Seltzer Announce Collaborative Album With 'Speedrun' Video

(Orienteer) Bronx-born, Brooklyn-based artist Anysia Kym announces her new collaborative album with renowned NYC producer Tony Seltzer, Purity, out September 12th via 10k. Alongside the announcement, Anysia and Tony are sharing the album's lead single "Speedrun" with an accompanying music video directed by Standby Projects and Anysia performing choreography by Lambkin on a quiet, South London street at dusk.

Purity is the byproduct of a naturally budding creative relationship between Anysia and Tony, who bonded over their mutual love of the drums when they first met while the producer was working with MIKE on Pinball. Together, they push each other into new territory musically, with Anysia growing in her stature as a singer and Tony bringing core elements of Anysia's sonic identity into his production. Anysia's ambitious and ever-expanding range as a vocalist, songwriter and musician is on full display on Purity, as she traverses the otherworldly sonic landscape she built with Tony. She's writing pointed songs that are direct and accessible, but still embody a sense of tenderness, like "Speedrun", which pleads a lover to take a risk on her.

Beginning her musical career as a drummer in the chameleonic NYC band Blair, Anysia has carved out a distinctive sound of her own within New York's underground landscape through her growing production palette that draws from jungle, drum n bass, and soulful R&B. Anysia found kindred spirits in her 10k labelmates MIKE, Sideshow and Niontay, and honed her musical skillset as a producer with 2022's Soliloquy and 2023's Pressure Sensitive. With her 2024 project Truest, Anysia confidently planted her voice in the foreground of her production for the first time, which Pitchfork praised as showing "flashes of a star in the making." Most recently, she collaborated with critically-acclaimed UK producer Loraine James on their joint Clandestine EP released earlier this year via 10k.

Tony Seltzer's prolific catalog of work over the past decade has made him a household name in the NYC underground scene and beyond, with production credits ranging from Princess Nokia and Jay Critch to Eartheater, earning him platinum and gold records. Most recently, he released the sequel to his celebrated collaborative album with MIKE, Pinball II, earlier this year. Rolling Stone praised Tony's "energetic, synth-driven production" for unlocking a new creative pathway for MIKE across the two Pinball projects, which is yet another testament to Tony's ability to challenge his collaborators to explore their limits sonically.

