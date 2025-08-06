Big Moochie Grape Shares 'BIG PUN' Video

(AT) Boosted by his buoyant charisma and devil-may-care attitude, Big Moochie Grape is one of Memphis's most exciting rappers. Retreating to his hideaway to upgrade his weaponry, the Paper Route Empire rapper shares the video for "Big Pun," a video from his recent EAT OR GET ATE 2 (DELUXE).

Produced by PRE's own BandPlay, "Big Pun" layers haunting strings atop speaker-knocking percussion, as Moochie flexes like only he can: Got out of jail and young n**** went back to the trap/N*****s not gangster they talk over apps," he spits. In the video, Moochie heads to a remote cabin in the Tennessee woods to rendezvous with a baddie and blacksmith, who forges a sword to awaken Moochie's inner warrior.

Featuring hard-hitting production from the likes of BandPlay, King Wonka, and more, EAT OR GET ATE 2 (DELUXE) is the purest distillation yet of Moochie's relentless Tennessee trap sound, a monument to his self-made status and a chronicle of gigantic flexes. On the apocalyptic "2 Rich 2 Care," the East Memphis native dismisses his naysayers with nonchalance, touting his wrist, "colder than a Frigidaire," while on the BandPlay-produced "No Fumbles," Moochie navigates the landmines threatening to send him back to the trap or the pen at a moment's notice. The tape features odes to Moochie's heroes, including all-Pros like "AB," legendary rappers like "Big Pun," and symbols of excellence like 3x Super Bowl winner "Patrick Mahomes," in a single praised by Billboard. EAT OR GET ATE 2 (Deluxe) is available on all platforms via Paper Route Empire. Released in 2024, as a follow-up to Moochie's 2019 debut mixtape, EAT OR GET ATE 2 earned praise from XXL, The FADER, VIBE, and more.

