Blacklite District and Roman Fuel Rob Shiner's 'Oh Lord'

(FTW) Rising genre-bender Rob Shiner unleashes his most powerful release to date with "Oh Lord", out today via AK19 Entertainment. The emotionally charged single fuses soulful alt-rock with trap-laced beats, highlighting Rob's signature laid-back cadence and rebellious spirit. A collaboration with Blacklite District and Roman, the track captures the artist's duality-equal parts outlaw storyteller and vulnerable soul.

With its haunting hook and unflinching honesty, "Oh Lord" plays like a confession from deep in the Black Hills-a place Rob calls home and where his sound was born. Set against cinematic production, the track reflects on struggle, purpose, and spiritual survival, with verses that land like journal entries and a chorus that hits like a prayer screamed into the void.

"This song came from a place of searching," says Rob. "Not for fame or fortune-but for peace, for clarity, and for a sign that I'm not walking this road alone."

The single marks a defining moment for Rob as the first artist signed to AK19 Entertainment, the label founded by Kyle Pfeiffer of Blacklite District. A longtime supporter and creative partner, Pfeiffer's touch can be heard and felt throughout the production, reinforcing the track's rock/rap hybrid DNA and emotionally immersive soundscape.

"Oh Lord" follows a string of early singles, including 2019's underground favorite "Searching", but represents a creative leap forward-both sonically and lyrically. Fans of genre-busting acts like Post Malone, Jelly Roll, or Yelawolf will find something instantly familiar, yet entirely Rob.

Stream "Oh Lord" now on all major platforms, and keep your eyes peeled-this is only the beginning.

Related Stories

News > Rob Shiner