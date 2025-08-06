Carimi, Sizzla Youth Foundation Lead2025 Caribbean Music Awards' New Honorees

(TTB) The Caribbean Elite Group is proud to announce an expanded list of honorees for the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, in addition to significant media partnerships with Trace and Hot 97. Additionally, to the previously announced recipients Bounty Killer, Austin "Super Blue" Lyons, and Kerwin Du Bois, the new honorees include Haitian Konpa band Carimi, the Sizzla Youth Foundation, and legendary and gospel powerhouse Shirley Ann Cyril-Mayers. These individuals and organizations will be celebrated for their exceptional contributions to Caribbean music, culture, and community development.

Trace-a leading multimedia and digital platform focused on Afro-Urban music and culture-will broadcast the awards showcase, which encompasses the Caribbean, France, and African territories, on a date that will be announced later. Stay tuned to @CaribbenMusicAwards for more information. This announcement is a significant development for the Caribbean music industry, as it aims to broaden its reach by bringing the annual awards ceremony to a broader global audience.

New York's iconic destination for hip hop and R&B culture, HOT 97, will also participate as an official media partner. They will increase engagement across their flagship radio station and digital platforms through high-frequency radio spots, live on-air mentions by top DJs, engaging social media and website content, and exclusive red-carpet interviews featuring the event's biggest stars. Since the Caribbean Music Awards began in 2023, HOT 97 has been strong supporters, promoting the event across their digital and social media channels. The increase in participation this year highlights a strong commitment to promoting and preserving Caribbean culture within the entertainment industry, connecting people throughout the diaspora.

Carimi, widely regarded as one of the most influential Haitian bands of the modern era, will be honored with the Legacy Award. Known for their electrifying performances and genre-defining sound that blended traditional Haitian rhythms with contemporary elements, Carimi's influence continues to resonate deeply across the diaspora. The band's reunion performance at this year's Caribbean Music Awards promises to be a powerful and emotional event, offering fans worldwide a cherished opportunity to reconnect with their extraordinary legacy.

The Sizzla Youth Foundation, established by the renowned reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji, will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for its steadfast dedication to youth empowerment, education, and community upliftment through music and social programs. Their work exemplifies the transformative power of music, changing lives and inspiring future generations.

Shirley Ann Cyril-Mayers, a celebrated voice in Caribbean gospel music, often referred to as "St. Lucia's Queen of Gospel Music, will receive the Gospel Honors. Her inspirational work and powerful vocals have made her a staple in the genre, earning her a devoted following and a reputation for excellence in praise music.

The third annual Caribbean Music Awards returns to the prestigious Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Tickets are now available at CaribMusicAwards.com. This year's ceremony will spotlight over 200 nominees across 40+ categories. Leading nominees include Masicka and Shenseea with seven nominations each, followed closely by Patrice Roberts and Kes with six. Other standout artists include Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium, each securing five nominations.

