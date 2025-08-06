Clover County Shares 'Bless Your Heart' Anthem 'Good Game'

(MPG) Emerging Georgia singer/songwriter Clover County releases new single "Good Game" from her upcoming debut LP Finer Things, out September 26 via her own label Undercover Lover Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers. Co-written by Will Taylor of Hovvdy (who also provides background vocals), the song finds Clover taking the high road - wishing her ex well with a dash of 'bless your heart' irony instead of putting him on blast.

Following her run with rising country star Sam Barber which begins tomorrow, Clover will support folk singer/songwriter Willi Carlisle on a slew of November dates which includes stops in Nashville and Atlanta. She will also hit the road with fellow GA musician Sydney Rose in December for a handful of West Coast dates.

"'Good Game' was inspired by a D-3 college athlete with a god complex - someone my friends and family couldn't stand, and honestly, neither could I by the end," shares Clover. "I was deep in his insecure manipulations for way too long, and breaking free felt like winning a championship. I didn't want to give him the satisfaction of a breakup song, especially since, right after we split, everything started falling into place for me...while he moved back into his parents' basement. So I leaned into a 'bless your heart' kind of energy - wishing him well, because Lord knows he'll need it."

Produced by Carrie K (Noah Kahan, Maggie Antone, Koe Wetzel), the album is a coming-of-age soundtrack that explores romantic, familial and platonic love with a winking charm and an observing eye. Already, Clover has shared the album's first single "Virginia Slim," which arrived last month alongside the album announcement. Equally inspired by the classic country of Dolly Parton and the '90s rock of Sheryl Crow as she is by her contemporaries like Waxahatchee and Hovvdy, the album blends the twang of timeless country songwriting with tongue-in-cheek observations on modern love.

Living comfortably in the space between folk, Americana and alternative, Clover affectionately refers to the genre she occupies as "bootgaze." She began developing this sound as a student at University of Georgia where she cut her teeth playing house shows and college bars around Athens, GA. After the release of her debut single in 2023, she went out on the road with alt darlings and country stars like Lord Huron, Medium Build, Shakey Graves, Waylon Wyatt and Morgan Wade. Then, last year she released her debut EP Porch Lights which included the nostalgic single "Ultraviolet," which peaked at #22 on MediaBase Triple A charts and is still a mainstay on SiriusXM. Now, on her debut LP, she sings about those years where she often found herself blissfully naive with a newfound wisdom of someone who's grown up but knows she's not done growing.

Finer Things Tracklist

1. Anywhere

2. Sweeter

3. Yours Too

4. Midnight Crow

5. Virginia Slim

6. Blue Suede Eyes

7. Angels

8. Good Game

9. Whiskey Cherry

10. Cadillac

11. Paradise Rd

12. Stranger Danger

Tour Dates

August 7 - Boise, ID - Idaho Botanical Garden Outlaw Field *

August 8 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion *

August 9 - Tacoma, WA - Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park *

August 11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

August 15 - Forest Grove, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge *

August 16 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre *

September 13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall *

September 14 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

October 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 31 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

November 1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

November 18 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^

November 19 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre ^

November 20 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^

November 21 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle ^

November 22 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^

December 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour %

December 4 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent %

December 6 - Portland, OR - Holocene %

December 7 - Seattle, WA - Barboza %

* - supporting Sam Barber

^ - supporting Willi Carlisle

% - supporting Sydney Rose

