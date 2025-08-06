Creeper Reveal 'Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)' Video

(ASPR) The Sanguivore album took Creeper's already larger-than-life ambition to new heights, leading to the most intense critical acclaim of their career and culminating in their first arena headline show at London's OVO Wembley Arena. Historically, the end of one Creeper era sees the band slam the coffin shut as they once again reinvent themselves. But this time, Creeper defy expectations by expanding the previous record's creative universe, returning with Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death on October 31 through Spinefarm.

Creeper further preview the album with the new single "Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)." Built on a classic serrated '80s metal riff, it could well be their most theatrical moment yet. Its killer calling card is its vocal interplay: William Von Ghould's commanding, Germanic intonation enshrouded by the bewitching allure of Hannah Greenwood's backing vocals.

Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death is a thematic sequel rather than a direct continuation of the original story. Like a classic horror anthology it spins a new tale from the same bloodline as the original, this time using its bloodied vampiric heart as the common thread to introduce a brand new narrative. The tale takes us back to the moral hysteria that was the Satanic Panic and its impact upon the world of '80s hard rock and heavy metal. It was a time in which the late Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, and Judas Priest were dogged by court cases. Iron Maiden played deep into America's heartland, while W.A.S.P. and Motley Crue inflamed conservative minds with outrageous theatricality and decadence.

William Von Ghould introduces the story, saying,"Beneath the flashing neon of a distant dream, a rock and roll nightmare is coming true. A vampire band rampages across 1980s America, leaving only corpses behind. But on the horizon, a shadow stirs. Part-slasher, part-Satanic Panic nightmare, a new force rises through the mist, ready to hunt the hunter. The Mistress Of Death is a vampire huntress on a path to end this vampire bloodline for good. But can she stake their hearts before the final curtain falls?"

Creeper play the role of the fictional band on a record which is razor sharp with demonic power and devilish black humor. It's a sequel in which the band summon the spirits of rock history, darting between harmonic and dueling guitars from co-founder Ian Miles and new recruit Lawrie Pattison that recall the majesty of Priest and Maiden. They soar through towering hooks that channel the biggest hits of the stadium rock era with their maximalist sound encompassing darkwave synths, art-rock sax, and multi-layered vocal harmonies.

After the frenetic punk thrills of "Headstones" and the video which first introduced Creeper as the fictional band on stage in full theatrical chaos, the new "Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)" visual shifts the focus to the hedonism and evil happening behind the scenes while they're on tour. Directed by Harry Steel, it blends original footage with curated stock to capture the grimy surrealism of Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses and the fever dream energy of Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers.

Watch the "Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)" music video below:

