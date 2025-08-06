Danger Mouse and MorMor Team Up With New Song 'Wonder'

(NLM) Danger Mouse and MorMor have shared a mesmerizing new single "Wonder," their first collaboration together. "Wonder" is co-written by Danger Mouse and MorMor, produced by Danger Mouse, and released on 30th Century Records.
Created spontaneously from scratch during an impromptu studio session, "Wonder" draws equally from Danger Mouse's formative years spent listening to new wave music as it does from the childhood soundtrack of soul provided by his parents' record collection. Together, with MorMor's musicianship and beguiling vocals, the pair have made this unlikely yet alchemic blend of musical styles a lush reality.
Reflecting on the genesis of the song, MorMor says: "My relationship with Danger Mouse started when he invited me to meet and play music. From time to time we'd hang out and listen to records or watch films; not necessarily making music - I think we were both seeing if we could find an intersection where it'd make sense to pursue an idea. "Wonder "came from exactly that."
Danger Mouse (Brian Burton) is one of the most versatile and prolific talents in modern-day music. His wide-ranging endeavors include; Broken Bells and Gnarls Barkley, collaborative albums with Karen O, Black Thought and MF DOOM; production for A$AP Rocky, Gorillaz, Adele, U2, Michael Kiwanuka and more; plus helming his own label, 30th Century Records. He is a twenty-two-time Grammy nominee and a six-time Grammy winner.
MorMor (Seth Zara Nyquist) is celebrated for his introspective blend of indie pop, R&B, and dreamlike synth textures. A self-taught multi-instrumentalist, MorMor crafts emotionally rich soundscapes marked by vulnerability and sonic depth. "Wonder" is MorMor's first release since his 2022 debut album, Semblance.
