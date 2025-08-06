David Gilmour 'Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome' In Cinemas & Imax Tickets On Sale

(FDPR) Tickets for the forthcoming David Gilmour live film LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME are available now at www.davidgilmour.film. The official film trailer is unveiled today.
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME, which is being released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, will be shown in cinemas & IMAX worldwide on 17th September for a limited time only. The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange Tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. Tickets and full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas are available at davidgilmour.film.
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David's most recent album, including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe (In The Air), Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb.
For the lucky fans who experienced these once-in-a-lifetime shows, LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS & THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS are the perfect reminders of Gilmour's soulful, expressive, and meticulously melodic guitar playing and the brilliance of his incredible band. For those who missed the shows, the album and the film offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience this extraordinary musical event.
