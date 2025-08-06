De La Soul Celebrating The 25th Anniversary of 'Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump'

(TF) De La Soul is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Grammy-nominated fifth studio album, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump, originally released on August 8, 2000.

A bold and eclectic milestone in their extensive catalog, Mosaic Thump marked a boundary-pushing chapter for De La Soul-ushering in a wave of experimentation, genre-blending collaborations, and, at the time, a renewed creative vision that defied the conventions of mainstream hip-hop.

The album features a powerhouse lineup of collaborators, including 10-time Grammy-winning soul icon Chaka Khan, East Coast hip-hop heavyweights Redman and Busta Rhymes, West Coast rapper, actor, and media personality Xzibit, and rap innovators the Beastie Boys.

To mark the occasion, De La Soul will release brand new remixes for their international hit "All Good?" featuring Chaka Khan on August 8, from acclaimed producers Can 7 and MJ Cole.

On August 29, fans can get their hands on a limited-edition 7" vinyl of "All Good?" backed with "Oooh." featuring Redman, pressed exclusively for this anniversary.

De La Soul will also appear on Talk Shop Live on August 7 at 7PM EST, offering fans a live conversation with the group and a behind-the-scenes look at the album's enduring impact. Fans will be able to purchase the Mosaic Thump vinyl with an autographed collector's insert. RSVP here.

