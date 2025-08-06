Ellefson-Soto Release Music Video for New Single 'Shout'

(OMG) GRAMMY Award winning bassist David Ellefson (Ex-Megadeth) and acclaimed metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto have once again joined forces and are set to release their highly anticipated second album "Unbreakable" out on August 15, 2025, via Rat Pak Records.
Today, the powerhouse duo unveiled the official music video for "Shout," the album's second single. The video delivers a hard-hitting performance piece that captures the raw energy, chemistry, and sonic force the pair have become known for.
"Shout is another call to those who refuse to take smack from anyone and everyone. This is our war cry theme to the world we live in today, most around the world have something to stand up for or shout about and that's what this song represents!" says Soto.
Ellefson adds, "In a world of division and negativity, we chose to take the approach with this song that we are better together. Standing united, our voices can and will be heard."
The duo Ellefson-Soto is joined by Italian guitarist Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi on drums and features 11 studio tracks with guest appearances from Tim Ripper Owens (KK's Priest) and Burning Witches front-woman Laura Guldemond.
Recorded at Rogue Studios in Wembley UK, by Alessio Garavello and produced by Chris Collier (Mick Mars, Korn, Flat Black) "Unbreakable" is a sonic assault packed with catchy riffs, melodic vocals, and thoughtful lyrics that blends their classic metal roots with modern rock intensity.
"This album digs even deeper," says Ellefson. "It's heavier, more personal, and shaped by everything we've experienced on and off the stage." Soto adds, "The energy we poured into this one-it's the sound of two lifetimes colliding in riffs, rage, and redemption."
Ellefson further comments, "One of the things I like most is I feel like you can hear a real sense of brotherhood on our records, that we're really in the creative process together as a band. The consistency of our sound has remained intact while allowing us to further build upon each other's strengths from our debut album. It's an honest, organic approach that blends well and lets us explore new sounds and musical paths. At the end of the day, I don't think there is anything that an artist desires more than that!"
