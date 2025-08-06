FM Deliver New Rock Anthem 'Don't Call It Love'

(Noble) British melodic rock legends FM are pleased to announce the release of "Don't Call It Love," the second single taken from their highly anticipated 15th studio album Brotherhood. Released Wednesday 6th August, the new single is a compelling rock anthem tailor-made for rock radio.
"Don't Call It Love is an up-tempo old-school AOR track with a very 80s feel," says FM's founding member and bassist, Merv Goldsworthy. "It was one of the last songs written and recorded for the Brotherhood album. It's a definite candidate for the live set and rock radio."
It's no surprise that FM's Brotherhood album continues to showcase their signature blend of hook-laden AOR and blues-tinged hard rock that solidifies their status as masters of the genre.
To promote Brotherhood, FM will tour the UK in September 2025 with 14 confirmed shows, followed by European dates in early 2026.
Brotherhood showcases a band at the top of their game, with highlights including the infectious anthem "Living on the Run", the anthemic rocker "Don't Call It Love", the punchy and powerful "Coming For You", and the emotionally charged "Time Waits For No One" - all tracks that echo the spirit and melodic strength of FM's early classics, while being unmistakably fresh and vibrant.
The opening track, "Do You Mean It", brings a bluesy, soulful vibe that echoes the Doobie Brothers' classic "Takin' It To The Streets" sound, setting the tone for the album. Brotherhood also features one of FM's most powerful ballads to date, "Just Walk Away" - a beautifully emotional song that highlights the band's mastery of melodic rock. Wrapping up the album is "The Enemy Within", a track that introduces exciting new sonic ideas while retaining the powerful and melodic qualities FM fans love.
Supporting vocals from a female guest choir add warmth and dynamic depth to "Do You Mean It" and "Just Walk Away", perfectly complementing Steve Overland's consistently exceptional lead vocals.
Formed in the 80's by the Overland brothers, FM are one of the UK's seminal and respected rock bands. The new album was recorded by FM's long-standing and beloved line-up including founding members Steve Overland, Merv Goldsworthy, and Pete Jupp, alongside keyboard player Jem Davis and guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick.
