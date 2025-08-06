Great American Ghost Share Video For Cover Of Deftones' 'Hole in The Earth'

(STR) Great American Ghost have unleashed their cover of Deftones' classic 'Hole in the Earth' from 2006's Saturday Night Wrist. On the surface, it's an unexpected pivot for the unapologetically political foursome. But a deeper dive into the subject matter reveals it's not as much of a surprising choice as it seems.

Ultimately, Great American Ghost deliver an absolutely stunning rendition of a Deftones' fan favourite by adding a post-hardcore kinetic energy to the choppy, chunky riffing and emotional heft of the original.

"'Hole in the Earth' was our first and only choice when we decided to tackle a Deftones song," explains Harrison. "Not only is it our collective favorite by one of our biggest influences, but the subject matter really resonated with us at the time of recording. I'd encourage anyone listening to explore the story behind the song - and know that GAG was in a very similar place when we tracked this. We're really proud of how it turned out."

Back in 2012, Great American Ghost rose up out of the Northeast with an undeniable and unpredictable signature style. They quietly progressed over the course of Everyone Leaves [2015], Hatred Stems From The Seed [2017], and Power Through Terror [2020] (named one of RIFF's 60 Best Metal Albums of 2020), while tallying millions of streams. Leveling up, 2022's Torture World EP earned widespread acclaim. NO ECHO christened it "a 4-song EP as brutal as its title suggests," and V13 raved, "It may only be four tracks long but every single one of these fourteen savage minutes will absolutely maul you to within an inch of your life." Along the way, they toured with everyone from The Ghost Inside to Alpha Wolf and Fit For A King. Signing to Sharptone Records, they hit the studio with producer Will Putney and crafted Tragedy Of The Commons, which arrived in early 2025.

