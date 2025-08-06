Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Add More Acts To 25th Anniversary Lineup

(BHM) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) is excited to share the next wave of the lineup for its silver anniversary in San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5. Now in its 25th year, the free music festival will once again present a truly eclectic bill of top performers spanning an array of genres, including Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles, I'm With Her, The Altons, William Prince, Sinkane, ALO, Kelly McFarling, Jontavious Willis, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and the West Texas Exiles, and The Watson Twins. The lineup was teased with an exclusive medley streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass app and website. Additional performers will be announced soon.

"We had the best time performing at HSB on a gorgeous sunny day back in 2018. There's nothing like a weekend of music in Golden Gate Park and we can't wait to return this Fall!" remarked the band, I'm With Her.

HSB will also be celebrating its anniversary with the release of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at 25: The Big Twang!, a stunning book of photography and essays. The book captures the sights and soul of the renowned festival in Golden Gate Park through the lenses of Jay Blakesberg and many other talented photographers. Featuring a heartfelt foreword by Emmylou Harris and an afterword by Steve Earle, the book also includes interviews and essays by Aidin Vaziri, Frances Dinkelspiel, Sylvie Simmons, and Tricia Hellman Gibbs.

"For the first time in our history, we have decided to put together a book to share the memories we have made for the past 25 years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass", said Avery Hellman, Creative Director of the book. "We spent months collecting our favorite photographs of performances and candid moments to share with our audience. This book really tells the story of our unique place in the world of live music; it is guaranteed to delight you, and revive any forgotten memories of HSB."

This year, in addition to the festival, there will be some first-ever special events held to celebrate HSB's birthday.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of HSB, and honoring the memory of Nancy Hellman Bechtle, the San Francisco Symphony and singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett join forces Saturday, September 13. Lovett and the San Francisco Symphony will be joined by conductor Edwin Outwater and Lovett's Acoustic Group. Known for his gift of storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Portions of the concert's proceeds will benefit the San Francisco Symphony's Music and Mentors program, which provides assistance to instrumental music programs in San Francisco's public middle schools and high schools. Tickets for "Celebrating Hardly Strictly Bluegrass: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group with the SF Symphony" went on sale to the public on July 19.

