Hot Mulligan Debut 'Island in the Sun (feat. Cory Castro of Free Throw)' Video

(TOC) Post-emo rising stars Hot Mulligan release their Midwest emo-tinged single and video "Island in the Sun (feat. Cory Castro of Free Throw)" via Wax Bodega. This is the second offering from their highly-anticipated fourth full-length LP, The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still, to be released on August 22nd. Furthermore, the band recently announced their 28-date fall 2025 The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour with support from Drug Church, Arm's Length, and Anxious.

"Island in the Sun" feat. Cory Castro of Free Throw is a raw, self-aware track that continues to showcase Hot Mulligan's unmatched ability to transform brutal angst into punk catharsis. Anchored by gritty vocals and a spiraling sense of collapse, the song chronicles a night of self-destruction and dissociation over unexpectedly upbeat instrumentals.

The band's signature blend of brutal honesty and melodic chaos shines through lyrics like "I want to want nothing / To forget what I need to change," capturing the numb desperation of trying to outdrink regret. The accompanying music video directed by Michael Herrick waves together candid tour footage offering a glimpse into the raw, unfiltered energy that fuels Hot Mulligan's world.

