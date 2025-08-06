Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival

(The GreenRoom) Watershed Festival made its highly anticipated return to the breathtaking Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend as Washington's "biggest country bash" (EverOut), treating fans to three sun-soaked days of country music magic. With jaw-dropping views and an all-star lineup featuring "electrifying" performances from a "blockbuster headlining trio" (Holler) including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Bailey Zimmerman, the festival once again proved why it's one of summer's most beloved traditions.

The "stacked lineup of country stars" (Seattle Refined) kicked off in style on Friday afternoon; RaeLynn brought her signature country swagger to the Main Stage while local favorites The Woods amped up the crowd on the Next From Nashville Stage. As golden hour gave way to a gorgeous Gorge sunset, Ian Munsick kept the energy high with a powerhouse set packed with fan favorites. The night culminated with a high-octane performance from Jason Aldean, who lit up the stage and closed out an "amazing first day" (Prime Time Country Music) in front of a packed crowd of fans.

Saturday started bright and early with the return of the second annual Speedy Shedder Fun Run-a free, feel-good race open to all attendees, benefiting OK Kids Korral, a home away from home for families of children battling cancer. The momentum continued across both stages with standout performances from rising stars including Ashley Cooke, Chase Matthews, and "Watershed's homecoming country king" (Seattle Times) Zach Top.

Fan favorite Dierks Bentley brought the heat Saturday night, kicking off his set with a medley of crowd-pleasers-including his latest single, "She Hates Me"-before launching into a career-spanning lineup of hits like "Living" and "Beers on Me." In a surprise highlight, Next From Nashville artists The Band Loula joined Bentley on stage for a swampy rendition of the Del McCoury Band's "Get Down On Your Knees." He closed out the night in signature style with his '90s alter ego, Hot Country Knights, bringing Zach Top back out for a high-energy cover of John Michael Montgomery's "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)." The nostalgic throwback set delivered a fun, crowd-pleasing finale that kept the energy sky-high.

As both Friday and Saturday came to a close, fans danced the night away under the stars with late-night DJ sets from Dee Jay Silver at the Next From Nashville Stage-keeping the vibes alive well into the early hours.

Sunday closed out the weekend on a high note with more "unforgettable performances in one of the most scenic venues in the country" (All Country News) from Drew Baldridge, Jackson Dean, and Tyler Hubbard. Headliner Bailey Zimmerman brought the house down with an explosive set filled with genre-blending anthems, high-energy production, and a mix of fan favorites and new music from his forthcoming album Different Night Same Rodeo. With pyrotechnics, rolling smoke, and strobe lights, his show-stopping performance was the perfect finale-cementing the 2025 Watershed Festival as one for the books.

The weekend showcased a dynamic mix of country music's biggest stars and rising talent. Over at the Next From Nashville Stage-known for spotlighting tomorrow's breakout artists-fans were treated to standout performances from buzzworthy newcomers including Logan Crosby, Spencer Crandall, Karley Scott Collins, Thomas Edwards, Greylan James, Tiera Kennedy, Bryce Leatherwood, Shaylen, Lauren Watkins, The Woods, and local favorites Last Chance Band, solidifying the festival's reputation as Washington's premier country music event.

Related Stories

Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour

Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'

Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series

John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart

News > Jason Aldean