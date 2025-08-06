Joel Amey Takes On Lead Vocals For Wolf Alice's New Song 'White Horses'

(HRPR) Wolf Alice ramp up to the release of their highly anticipated fourth album The Clearing with a brand new track, 'White Horses,' out today. The only song on The Clearing to see drummer Joel Amey who wrote the song, take on lead vocals before a harmonious duet with Ellie takes hold.

Joel explains, "I was inspired by what songs we had already that were becoming The Clearing; the sonic shapes we were creating, the big acoustics, the harmonies, but I wanted to underpin it with a driving krautrock beat."

The lyrics are about his family, "We've never really known where we came in terms of heritage until recently. My mum and my aunt were adopted, and for years it posed questions of identity and where our roots lay for all of us, but for me, they never seemed like answers I needed to find out." As he travelled the world with Wolf Alice throughout his 20's, his sense of home became vaguer. "I was on this big adventure with my best mates, never feeling the need to call one place home, living out of a suitcase, all the stuff that comes with being in a band. I felt that the answers to 'who I am and where do I come from?' didn't matter so much; I'd chosen my family and they were the people around me." But with many things in life, as Joel grew older, a growing curiosity to get answers on his background grew. "White Horses was me trying to put all that into a tune, and Ellie, Joff and Theo helped me all along the way.".

'White Horses' follows on from critically aclaimed singles 'Bloom Baby Bloom' and most recently, 'The Sofa' which the band shared after their returning from a glorious sunset performance at Glastonbury.

Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in Los Angeles with Grammy Award-winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing is to be released on August 22 and reveals where Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025, delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion; The Clearing is a truly timeless record.

Both playful and serious, ironic and straight-talking, The Clearing is a progressive shift from a band whose exploration of love, loss and human connection has already articulated the coming-of-age experience for a whole generation. It's a classic pop/rock album that nods to the '70s while remaining rooted firmly in the present. If Fleetwood Mac wrote an album today in North London, you'd get somewhere close to this run of effortlessly grand tracks, each as distinct as the last. Sonically, there is no waste, no fuss, with more authoritative melodies than the band has ever crafted before. This is a new beginning, and each of the band feels it as keenly as listeners will.

Front and center of The Clearing is Rowsell's ever-evolving poetic storytelling alongside an innate desire for Ellie, Joff, Theo and Joel to have fun, secure in their ambition and ability at this unique moment in time. The Clearing encapsulates that freeing feeling of finding a moment of peace and clarity, having survived the freewheeling frivolity of your 20s, emerging into your future and is a portrait of Wolf Alice standing on the precipice of a new decade in both life and art.

This North London quartet have come a long way since they first emerged in 2013 as a young band holding a mirror up to their own emerging generation. In 2025, Wolf Alice's fourth album The Clearing finds them at the peak of their powers, grown into a band of generational importance. While the bruised euphoria of their debut My Love Is Cool, which featured the Grammy-nominated 'Moaning Lisa Smile', both captured and perfectly soundtracked the experience of youth first cutting their musical teeth, 2018's follow up Visions Of A Life cemented their rise with a Mercury Music Prize, before the precious hurt of 2022's Blue Weekend and its resultant UK number 1 and Brit Award for Best Group. In the process, lead singer Ellie Rowsell has grown into a storytelling icon, weaving cautionary tales of how your twenties will hurt you, but in valuable ways. Wolf Alice have also toured the world multiple times headlining sold out tours, gracing numerous festival stages and supporting an array of key artists including pop icon Harry Styles. This summer so far sees them performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend followed by a top spot at Glastonbury.

