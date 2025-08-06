Kevin Ross Tops Chart With 'Love In The Middle'

(SAM) R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Kevin Ross is officially back at #1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with his smash hit "Love In The Middle." After holding the top position for three consecutive weeks, the indie chart-topper briefly slipped to #2 behind Chris Brown's "Residuals," but like all great comebacks, Ross has roared back to reclaim the crown.

A true testament to staying power and fan connection, "Love In The Middle" continues to resonate across airwaves, making Ross a standout in today's R&B landscape.

The celebration doesn't stop there. Ross is now turning up the heat with his next single, "Luxury Lust," a slick, uptempo groove drenched in sensuality and sophisticated swagger. It's the perfect follow-up as he prepares to release his highly anticipated album LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX on August 28.

