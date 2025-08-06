Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together' Raises Over $774k For Flood Relief

(EBM) Fans, artists and community members came together in force last night, Aug. 4, for Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together, a powerful night of music and giving held at Toyota Music Factory.

The benefit concert spearheaded by the Texas native raised $774,870-and-counting in support of the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund via his own foundation, Koe's Kids, with a raffle for a Can-Am Defender Max Lone Star Cab provided by Progressive Powersports in Granbury, Texas still open here through Labor Day weekend and fans still able to donate here.

The event featured unforgettable performances from Koe Wetzel and a stellar lineup of friends, including Kolby Cooper, Casey Donahew, Ray Wylie and Lucas Hubbard, Pecos Hurley of Pecos & The Rooftops, Mike Ryan, Shane Smith of Shane Smith & The Saints and Dylan Wheeler.

"To see how packed the fans had the Pavilion on a Monday night - that love and support for this cause meant everything," reflects Wetzel. "I can't say thank you enough to my buddies who came out and donated their time, too. Seeing them all get up there and play with the band I'm blessed to stand on stage with every night is something I won't forget for a long time!"

From the opening chords of Wetzel's cult-classic "February 28, 2016" getting the night started with a bang, to Wheeler's cover of Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine," Ray Wylie Hubbard sharing the stage with his son, Lucas, Hurley delivering a rousing take on Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red White & Blue" and more, the night was a nonstop party enroute to raising significant funds for the cause. As the Dallas Observer noted, "The acts came and went, the crowd was electric, the building was rocking and the atmosphere was a country music dream. Then Wetzel came back out, and it was like the show started all over again. Wetzel played the hits, like 'High Road' and 'Sweet Dreams,' but most importantly, hammered down the theme of the night. Texans help Texans."

"If this isn't a testament to what we are, who we are as a state, I don't know what god damn Texas means," the multi-Platinum singer-songwriter proclaimed from the stage. "I'm so f*ckin' proud to be a Texan."

For fans who missed the show or want to relive the energy, the full livestream is available to re-watch here.

Stronger Together was made possible through support from generous partners including Todd Graves and Raising Cane's, PBR, Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Rock & Roll Denim, Hall Wines, Hurtado BBQ, Hooray Grills, Outlaw Beer, Double Eagle, New Country 96.3 (KSCS-FM), and 99.5 The Wolf (KPLX-FM).

