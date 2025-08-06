Samantha Fish Launching Paper Doll UK Tour

(Noble) Samantha Fish is pleased to announce her February and March 2026 "Paper Doll" UK Tour, which follows Samantha's new studio album Paper Doll which received across-the-board rave reviews. Samantha recently performed her single "Lose You" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In 2025, "Lose You" was one of the most played songs on the UK's biggest classic rock radio station, Planet Rock.
Samantha will perform songs from her new album Paper Doll, plus tracks from her classic albums including Wild Heart, Chills & Fever, Belle of the West, Death Wish Blues, Faster, and Kill or Be Kind.
Samantha was Grammy-nominated for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" for her collaboration with Jesse Dayton on Death Wish Blues. Total Guitar voted Samantha as one of the "Top 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists" of all-time. In 2024, she joined Slash on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. US tour.
After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world.
The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a guitar hero and a powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently pushing her in new, exciting, and often unexpected musical directions.
The New York Times called Fish, "An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power," and "One of the genre's most promising young talents." Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: "Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers."
Samantha believes her musical future is an open road. "I'm never going be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am," she says. "But it's all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in Blues before.
Continues Samantha, "You've got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I'm never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I try to be who I am, and in doing that, I find my best voice."
27/02 - Barbican York
28/02 - 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire London
01/03 - 02 Academy Bristol
03/03 - Town Hall Birmingham
04/03 - 02 Ritz Manchester
05/03 - Wylam Brewery Newcastle
06/03 - Queen's Hall Edinburgh
07/03 - Rock City Nottingham
