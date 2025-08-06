Steven Wilson Launches New Progressive-Rock Show on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks

(SiriusXM) One of progressive music's most fearless and innovative figures, Steven Wilson joins SiriusXM with a new monthly series, "Intrigue: The Progressive Rock Show with Steven Wilson," debuting on Deep Tracks.
During the show, Wilson - who first rose to prominence with Porcupine Tree before launching an acclaimed solo career - explores the expansive notion of what it means to be progressive in music. From the early pioneers of the 1970s to today's experimental minds, Wilson curates an immersive journey through the unexpected and the uncompromising, highlighting artists who have pushed rock's creative limits and expanded its sonic language.
"One of my greatest thrills as a professional musician has been the opportunity it's given me to talk about the music I love and to turn other people onto it," Wilson shared. "Now I'm thrilled to have my own show on Sirius XM because I can do more than just talk about it, I can actually play it! I'll be featuring music by many bands that have been associated with progressive music over the years, covering classics and deep cuts, the old and the new, the obvious and the unexpected."
The debut episode premieres Wednesday, August 6, at 4pm ET, with new episodes airing monthly on Deep Tracks (Ch. 308). Stream full episodes after they premiere anytime on the SiriusXM app and web player.
Episode 1 Broadcast Schedule
Wednesday, August 6
4pm ET (Premiere)
Thursday, August 7
12pm ET
Friday, August 8
10pm ET
Saturday, August 9
10am ET
Sunday, August 10
6pm ET
